Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor rock breezy attire for Jungle Fever theme

The opulent pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar have captured widespread attention, owing to their grandeur and the illustrious guest roster. With luminaries from Bollywood and international circles gracing the occasion, the festivities have reached unparalleled levels of magnificence. As the festivities entered the second day, the theme took on a vibrant jungle fever atmosphere. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor stole the spotlight, effortlessly embracing the theme with their impeccable style and chic ensembles.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor exude elegance and style

Amidst the lively celebrations on day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding extravaganza, guests embarked on an exhilarating adventure to the wildlife rescue center, Vantara, nestled amidst the picturesque landscapes of Jamnagar. Embracing the theme of jungle fever, attendees adorned themselves in attire resonating with the vibrant spirit of the occasion.

Mira Rajput Kapoor recently graced her Instagram with a charming snapshot featuring herself and her dapper husband, Shahid Kapoor, effortlessly epitomizing the theme with their casual yet chic ensembles. Shahid exuded charm in a crisp white shirt adorned with colorful floral motifs, while Mira, though partially obscured in the close-up selfie, undoubtedly matched her partner's sartorial finesse. With their fashionable sunglasses and radiant smiles, they added an extra dose of allure to the jungle-themed affair, making day 2 of the festivities truly unforgettable.

Take a look:

Mira also shared glimpses from the cocktail night, where the evening soared to new heights with an electrifying performance by none other than Rihanna herself. In one snapshot, Mira exuded timeless elegance as she gracefully posed in a pristine white gown, radiating sophistication and charm. In another series of photos, she immersed herself in the jubilant festivities alongside her beloved girls.