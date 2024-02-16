Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad celebrate 1st wedding anniversary: ‘Our shocked parents accepted our BIG decision'

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are celebrating their first year of wedded bliss today, as Swara took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post. They tied the knot on February 16, 2023, and their joy was further multiplied when they welcomed their daughter, Raabiyaa, in September 2023. To mark this special occasion, Swara shared some adorable pictures and poured her heart out in a lengthy note, giving us a glimpse into their beautiful journey together.

Swara and Fahad’s 1st wedding anniversary

Swara took to Instagram and shared pictures from her court wedding and captioned the post, “‘Wise men say, only fools rush in…’ Fahad & I certainly rushed into marriage, but were friends for 3 years prior. It was a love neither of us noticed blossoming, perhaps because the differences between us were many. Hindu-Muslim was only the most obvious. I’m older than Fahad & we come from different worlds: a big city girl from an ethnically mixed English speaking family & a small town boy from a traditional Western UP family that speaks Urdu & Hindustani. I’m an actress in Hindi films, he’s a research scholar, activist & politician. But our liberal arts education & values gave us a shared language of political beliefs & a common vision for our society & country. We met at the CAA-NRC protests in December 2019 & even organised one together. Slowly, we became close confidants."

The Tanu Weds Manu actor expressed, "I felt safe with Fahad & always seen by him. He said he could talk to me about anything without fear of judgement. After months of intense communication & night long conversations, I asked Fahad what next. He said though we were worlds apart, we were very compatible, he was very fond of me & if I waited 2-3 years for him to ‘settle’ we could marry. I was stunned but also disarmed by his confidence & candour.”

She further added, “I always thought I had gone beyond the log kya kahenge mentality, but suddenly, I was worrying about how family, friends, filmy acquaintances & even my ever loyal trolls would react. I had to face the secret shadows in my heart. Amazingly, Fahad could read my unspoken fears & we worked through them. Our families were concerned, but we stood by our love. Our shocked parents accepted our BIG decision, though hesitantly & after gently laying out concerns. When they met us together, I think they felt reassured. We were married under the SMA one year ago today. Fittingly, a relationship that began at a protest to preserve the Constitution was solemnised under constitutional provisions. A month later (I was pregnant by then), we celebrated at my nana-nani’s home with shared customs. There was lots of music, feasting & a Daawat-e-Walima. The joyous 10-day affair felt like a cultural mahotsav."

Swara Bhasker on the work front

Swara Bhasker initially played supporting roles in several films, but her breakthrough came with Tanu Weds Manu in 2011. Subsequently, she gained prominence and featured in successful movies including Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and Veere Di Wedding.

