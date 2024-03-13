PICS: Disha Patani and Mouni Roy serve BFF goals as they enjoy night out together

The Indian film industry sees several talented actors working hard and trying their luck to rise to the top. While competition with each other makes the peers envy each other, there are also some who end up being the best of friends, thanks to their profession. Disha Patani and Mouni Roy share this special bond which is very rare to see in the industry. A while ago, the actresses were spotted together as they headed out for a dinner date together.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy step out for a fun dinner date in chic outfits

The friendship between Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy became stronger with every passing year. The duo is often spotted enjoying vacations and dinners together, setting major friendship goals. A while ago, the two were again papped in the city as they exited a famous eatery in Mumbai. For the girl’s dinner date, Mouni decided to go with a bright orange short-halter neck dress. She donned a pair of designer flats and carried an expensive luxury bag and a dainty bracelet to accessorize her look. While she left her hair open, Roy highlighted her bright, bold eyes with a sharp wing liner, dewy makeup, and nude lips.

As for the Malang actress, she styled her attire in shades of blue. Disha looked chic in a see-through full-sleeved top which she paired with a spaghetti top underneath. Donning a pair of acid-washed baggy denims, she wore sneakers in white and blue. With a white luxury bag, a basic neckpiece, and her hair left open, she wore minimal makeup. The besties were seen leaving the restaurant hand-in-hand.

Mouni Roy’s work front

Mouni started her acting career in 2006 with the popular TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She went on to become one of the highest-paid Hindi television actresses before she stepped into the film industry with a Punjabi film. She made her full-fledged Hindi film debut in 2018 with the sports film Gold alongside Akshay Kumar. She was then seen in Romeo Akbar Walter, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, and other films.

Disha Patani’s work front

Disha began her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer in 2015. The next year, she made her Hindi film debut with the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She has even worked in a Chinese action-comedy film titled Kung Fu Yoga. Her filmography boasts of movies like Baaghi 2, Malang, Ek Villain Returns and others. She has an impressive line-up of movies to come namely Yodha and Welcome To The Jungle.

