Pulkit Samrat and Mouni Roy have made quite a name for themselves in the Bollywood industry. It is a known fact that both Mouni Roy and Pulkit Samrat started their careers with television. However, many people might not know that both of these actors began their journey with the popular show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where they were paired opposite each other.

Pulkit Samrat and Mouni Roy romanced each other in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

While Pulkit and Mouni are winning the hearts of audiences on the big screen, their journey in showbiz began together with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as they played each other's love interests, Lakshya and Krishna Tulsi (KT). Pulkit played Ganga and Sahil's son, while Mouni played a young girl who was brought up by Tulsi when she left the Virani mansion before the show took a generation leap. Since Tulsi raised KT, she had all her qualities.

Mouni and Pulkit's chemistry was loved by the viewers and the duo was a part of many events together.

Take a look at Mouni Roy and Pulkit Samrat from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days-

Pulkit Samrat quit Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

After playing Lakshya Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi for around one and a half years, Pulkit Samrat decided to step back and quit the show. The actor was at the peak of his career, but he chose to leave the show as he felt that his character had become stagnant. In an interview during that time, Pulkit revealed that he conveyed his decision to the makers and exited the show on a positive note.

Pulkit had also mentioned receiving offers for movies when he quit one of the longest-running shows. He had discussed getting many TV offers but was taking time to finalize his next project. Meanwhile, Roy continued to be a part of the show. Later, KT's character was paired opposite Eklavya Virani (Akashdeep Sehgal). Actor Yash Pandit replaced Samrat as Lakshya Virani. As the story progressed, Lakshya got married to Vaidehi (Tia Bajpai).

More about Pulkit Samrat's professional life

After quitting Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2008, Samrat bagged his first big project, Bittoo Boss, in 2012, where he played the character of a videographer from Punjab. Samrat's next was Fukrey, in which he portrayed the character of an overconfident and smart Hunny. He was paired opposite Priya Anand. The movie was a hit and received love from the viewers. After Fukrey, the makers released two more sequels of the project, retaining Pulkit. He was also seen in Jai Ho, Sanam Re, and Dolly Ki Doli, among others.

About Mouni Roy's professional life

After Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mouni Roy participated in a couple of reality shows. She regained popularity as Goddess Sita in the popular TV show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, where she was paired opposite Mohit Raina. She also worked in shows like Kasturi and Junoon- Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, among others. Her stint in the first season of Naagin gained immense popularity and recognition. After that, there has been no looking back for the actress.

Her performance in Brahmastra as Junoon received rave reviews, followed by other projects on television and in Bollywood.

Currently, Mouni Roy is enjoying professional and personal success with good projects in the pipeline and a blissful marriage to Suraj Nambiar.

Pulkit Samrat is all set to marry the love of his life, Kriti Kharbanda, soon.

