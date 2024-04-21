Tiger Shroff says ‘no off day’ as he flaunts biceps in workout VIDEO; rumored ex Disha Patani’s sister reacts

Tiger Shroff is among the popular actors in Bollywood. He was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Akshay Kumar. Now, after the film's release, he has turned towards his usual routine, shelling out major physical goals. Recently, the actor dropped another video of his workout routine, which is enough to shell major fitness goals on a Sunday.

The son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff is well known for his amazing physical fitness. In a recent video posted on his Instagram, the actor has left the internet amazed.

Tiger Shroff shells major fitness goals in the latest workout video

Today, on April 21, a while back, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle and gave a peek into his rigorous workout session. In the video, the actor was dressed in an all-black athleisure while he lifted heavy dumbbell weights and flaunted his biceps. It won’t be wrong to say that the dynamic performer has been giving the internet some serious fitness goals as a Sunday motivation.

While sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, “Half (accompanied by a tiger emoji)half (accompanied by a gorilla emoji) #nooffdays.” He also added Draft Punk’s One More Time in the background to give a musical touch to the video. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Take a look:

Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani reacts

Minutes after the inspiring video was shared, it stirred the internet, attracting reactions from fans and followers. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor’s rumored ex-girlfriend, Disha Patani’s sister, Khushboo Patani also reacted to the post. She liked the post and dropped fire emojis in the comments section and expressed, “no off days.”

In addition to this, a fan wrote, “Hardworking,” while another fan commented, “Aswmmmm” and a third fan commented, “#therock.” Furthermore, several fans dropped red-heart, fire, and heart emojis in the comments section.

Tiger Shroff's professional front

On the professional front, Tiger was last seen in the much-buzzed Ali Abbas Zafar movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which starred Akshay Kumar alongside him. The star cast also included Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, Ronit Roy, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles.

Going ahead, Tiger has Rohit Shetty’s long-awaited Singham Again in the pipeline. It boasts of an ensemble star-cast including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor. The film will be released later this year in August.

ALSO READ: Singham Again: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone looks fearless in Ajay Devgn’s iconic pose; Rohit Shetty calls her his ‘hero’