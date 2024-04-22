It’s about time to shed those heavy winter layers and embrace the breezy comfort of kurtas. But, it’s also important to understand that kurta sets can be so much more than just casual wear. After all, with the right design and styling, they can be transformed into elegant statements that are perfect for any summer occasion. From vibrant colors to intricate details and contemporary silhouettes, celebrity-approved kurta sets are all the rage this season.

From Alia Bhatt’s ethnic elegance and Deepika Padukone’s charm to Mira Rajput’s allure, and others, let’s have a look at some of these trend-worthy outfits to elevate your ethnic fashion game in summer 2024 with some serious style inspiration. Let’s just dive right in.

7 super stylish celebrity-approved kurta sets for summer 2024

Alia Bhatt in vibrant pink kurta set:

With Barbiecore still ruling the fashion world, what better way to rock ethnic fashion than in a comfortable and classy pink kurta set? Alia Bhatt recently opted for a spectacular set, from Raw Mango.

This set featured an oversized lined kurta with a V-shaped neckline, paired with matching pajamas and a sheer embroidered dupatta with gold edges. She also completed the look with minimalistic accessories. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Ananya Panday in white kurta set:

What better way to reminisce about the beauty of all things Bollywood than with a touch of ethnic finesse? Ananya Panday recently proved this by wearing an all-white kurta set that looked amazing on her.

Advertisement

This set featured a sleeveless kurta with an intricate design. This was paired with matching flared pajamas and a beautiful white dupatta with scalloped and embroidered edges. She completed the outfit with traditional accessories.

Janhvi Kapoor in fusional kurta set:

Janhvi Kapoor always makes heads turn with her unique and unexpected fashion choices. This was proven recently when she chose to wear a stylish fusional kurta set that had us gushing.

This set featured a sheer embroidered kurta with a cut-out design in between with an alluring and plunging neckline. This was paired with matching wide-legged pants. She completed the look with statement accessories, we loved her sassy style.

Mira Rajput in lime yellow kurta set:

Shahid Kapoor’s stylish wife, Mira Rajput always slays in the perfect minimalistic fashion statement with a side of ethnic allure. This was visible in her recent lime-yellow kurta set.

The set featured a lime-yellow oversized kurta with intricate white embroidery work at the edges and neckline. This was paired with white wide-legged pants and a sheer white dupatta. We love her effortlessly classy style.

Karisma Kapoor in floral kurta set:

Floral prints are undoubtedly all the rage this summer season, and Karisma Kapoor’s stylish white kurta set with a touch of modern allure and delicate floral print all over it proved the same.

This elegant set featured a long white kurta with a collared neckline and a full-sleeved style. This was paired with matching ankle-length pants with a straight fitting. The diva also added printed juttis and minimalistic accessories to complete the look.

Mouni Roy in classy pink kurta set:

Pink suits are making us swoon this summer season, and Mouni Roy’s effortlessly stylish kurta set with shimmery champagne gold embroidery is definitely one of them.

Her classy outfit featured a long and flowy plain pink kurta with a sophisticated high neckline. This was paired with pleated and flowy sharara pants with gold-lined embroidery. She added a matching dupatta and juttis to complete the look.

Deepika Padukone in bandhani kurta set:

Kurta sets don’t just have to be laid-back, cool, and casual. They can even work to ace formal fashion statements, and Deepika Padukone probed this fact with her classy set.

Advertisement

This set featured a slightly loose and long kurta with intricate gold embroidery at the neckline and an elegant Bandhani print. She paired this with gold wide-legged pajamas and a sheer dupatta. The stylish look was completed with gasp-worthy traditional accessories.

So, are you feeling inspired to embrace effortlessly elegant and comfortably classy kurta sets, this summer 2024?

Which one of these elegant kurta sets is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar styles her oh-so-hot white camisole with pearl jewellery and it’s the perfect Goa vacay look