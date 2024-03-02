PICS: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor dazzle, Saif Ali Khan-Jeh-Taimur look handsome; Ranbir Kapoor suits up in black

The opulent pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar have truly become the talk of the town, drawing attention for their sheer grandiosity and the star-studded guest list. With top-notch Bollywood personalities rubbing shoulders with international sensations, the event has set the bar high for luxury. The cocktail extravaganza, followed by the highly anticipated performance by Rihanna, unfolded into a night of sheer dazzle and allure.

Kareena Kapoor recently shared a series of pictures from the night, featuring her husband Saif Ali Khan, their adorable sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, along with actresses Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor. And for those eagerly awaiting a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor's attire from the night, fear not, we've got you covered too.

Bollywood stars rocked chic looks at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cocktail party

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently graced her Instagram feed with a series of snapshots from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish cocktail party in Jamnagar. In the first image, the actress shines in an ethereal mauve saree, emanating elegance and poise. The subsequent picture captures a heartwarming family moment as Kareena poses alongside her husband Saif Ali Khan and their adorable sons Taimur and Jeh, their collective charm melting hearts.

In the following frame, the Jab We Met star exudes radiant joy as she strikes a pose alongside her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt and close friend Sonam Kapoor, the trio epitomizing grace and sophistication. She captioned the post, "Long story short…#FromLastNight."

Take a glimpse into the world of glitz and glamour through Kareena's lens:

Renowned badminton player Kashyap Parupalli delighted his fans and followers by sharing a picture alongside Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. Both gentlemen exude charm and style in their sleek black attire, sporting confident smiles as they gaze into the camera.