PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan misses time spent with bestie Natasha Poonawalla in snowy mountains

Kareena Kapoor Khan often indulges in overseas getaways alongside her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. During the festive December season, the family has a tradition of exploring scenic locales, and this year was no exception.

Their winter getaway to Switzerland saw them accompanied by Natasha Poonawala and her family. Recently, Natasha shared some unseen pictures from the vacation, stirring up nostalgia for Kareena as she fondly recalled those cherished moments.

Natasha Poonawala shares throwback PICS from Switzerland with Kareena Kapoor

Natasha Poonawala recently treated her Instagram followers to a series of stunning snapshots from their New Year getaway amidst the snowy peaks of the Swiss Alps. Of particular note were the photos featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, exuding radiance against the picturesque backdrop. Pouting, posing, and sharing joyful moments with Natasha, both were bundled up in cozy winter attire. Kareena's heartfelt comment, "Crying. Missing it so much," showcased her longing for the unforgettable trip. Take a look:

On February 10th, Kareena delighted fans by sharing an edited video from her iconic film Jab We Met on Instagram. The clip features some of the most humorous and unforgettable dialogues delivered by her character Geet. Ending with the announcement of the film's re-release in theatres, the video sparked excitement among fans. Bebo captioned the post in Geet's signature style, writing: "Never gets old… by god (black heart emoji) #ValentinesFilmFestival"

The Valentine's Film Festival, running from February 9 to February 15, will showcase various romantic films, including Jab We Met, in theatres nationwide. Don't miss her post:

Kareena Kapoor's work front

Bebo is all set to captivate audiences in 2024 with her exciting projects. The Buckingham Murders, which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival, promises a gripping experience. Alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, she will also dazzle in The Crew, with the film's first promo generating significant buzz ahead of its March 29 release.

Adding to the excitement is Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, featuring a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. Scheduled for a theatrical release on Independence Day 2024, this adrenaline-fueled film is eagerly awaited by fans.

