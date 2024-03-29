PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan thanks fans for showering love on Crew; says 'blushing and gushing with all the love'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu's heist comedy Crew has hit the cinemas today and has received a good initial response from the public. Kareena, who is ecstatic with the outpouring of love from the public, took to Instagram and shared a sweet note for her fans and followers.

Kareena Kapoor pens a sweet note for fans after Crew's release

Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of the lead heroines of Crew, is currently enjoying a family vacation in Tanzania. Sharing a few vacation pictures accompanied by her younger son Jeh Ali Khan, she wrote a sweet note for fans.

"Checking if you all are watching Crew (red heart emoji) I cannot contain my excitement... blushing and gushing with all the love. Love you all," she wrote, followed by multiple emojis.

In no time, the post went viral and received hundreds of comments dipped with love. "Bebo will be forever iconic. Most beautiful actress of modern era" a fan wrote followed by two fire emojis. "You were fabulous in the film!!! " wrote another, followed by two red heart emojis.

A fan from Egypt who also wants to watch the film wrote, "We want this movie in Egypt Beboo @kareenakapoorkhan," followed by three red heart emojis. "I wish I could watch it in Turkey," wrote another fan from Turkey.

About Crew

A heist comedy, Crew features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. Alongside them, the stellar cast includes Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances.

The film is presented as a commercial family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, the film has been jointly produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor's work front

After Crew, Kareena will be seen in Singham Again, the third installment of Rohit Shetty's Singham franchise and the fifth part of the Rohit Shetty cop universe. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the title role, along with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Singham Again will hit the cinemas on Independence Day, August 15.