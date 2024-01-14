PICS: Nupur Shikhare shares ‘Very married’ filmy moments with wifey Ira Khan from wedding reception

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan had a social marriage with gym trainer Nupur Shikhare on January 10 in Udaipur after their registry marriage on 3rd January. On January 13, Ira and Nupur had a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai at NMACC. From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to veteran actresses Saira Banu, Hema Malini, Rekha, and many others; several big names from Bollywood graced the reception. Now, Nupur has shared two official pictures from their reception.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception pictures are too adorable to miss

On January 14, Nupur Shikhare took to his Instagram account and shared two pictures with his wife Ira Khan from their wedding reception. In the pictures, the couple can be seen mastering some fun-filled lovely poses.

For their reception, Ira opted for a red embroidered lehenga whereas Nupur donned a dashing ethnic ensemble.

Sharing the pictures, Shikhare penned, "I want to be Very married with you bubs @khan.ira."

Take a look:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities in Udaipur began with a welcome dinner on January 7. It was followed by a mehendi ceremony and a fun-filled pajama party the next day. The Sangeet ceremony was held on January 9 and the couple exchanged vows on January 10. A dinner was held for the guests, concluding the 4-days festivities in Udaipur. Guests have already shared numerous pictures and videos from the Udaipur wedding. In some of the videos, Aamir Khan can be seen acing dance steps on several songs including his own Aati Kya Khandala.

Post the couple's Udaipur wedding, the proud father expressed his happiness and talked about his emotions throughout the wedding.

In a video posted by Spice Social on their Instagram handle, the overjoyed Aamir stated, “My emotion was like a Shehnaai (Clarinet). It’s an instrument that is played in shaadis …shehnaai mein ek quality hoti hai ke vo aapko thodi si khushi bhi deti hai aur thodi si udaasi bhi deti hai…combo, vo uska ek mixture hota hai emotions ka shehnaai mein..khushi bhi hoti hai aur thodi udassi bhi hoti hai. (Clarinet has a quality that makes you happy and sad simultaneously). So that’s my emotion.”

Pinkvilla wishes a very happy married life to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare!

