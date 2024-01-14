INSIDE Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception ft. Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Hema Malini-Juhi Chawla and more

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, and her partner Nupur Shikhare, embarked on their marital journey with an intimate registered marriage, followed by a captivating celebration in Udaipur. Subsequently, the couple hosted a dazzling wedding reception in Mumbai, which unfolded as a star-studded affair. The luminaries of the entertainment industry graced the occasion, showcasing their impeccable style.

Recently released visuals from inside this joyous event offer a glimpse into the magical moments featuring esteemed personalities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Juhi Chawla, Hema Malini, and more.

Inside glimpses from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s starry wedding reception

Numerous celebrities took to their social media platforms to share glimpses of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s opulent wedding reception held on the night of January 13.

Esha Deol, through her Instagram Stories, unveiled a captivating portrait captured on the grand stage within the venue. The photo features Esha in a stunning turquoise saree, standing alongside her mother Hema Malini, who graced the occasion in an ethereal pink saree. The ensemble was completed with the presence of Aamir Khan, Ira, Nupur, the groom’s mother Pritam Shikhare, Reena Dutta, and actor Suriya.

Extending her warm wishes to the newlyweds, Esha expressed her joy, writing, “Congratulations to both the families & you both make a wonderful couple. Stay blessed IRA & NUPUR.”

Esha also shared another delightful snapshot from the festivities, capturing herself and Hema Malini elegantly posing with actor Suriya and Juhi Chawla.

A captivating video circulating on the internet provided a mosaic of moments from the event, capturing the essence of the occasion. Highlights included scenes of the radiant bride Ira talking to Naga Chaitanya, Reena Dutta in discussion with Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan making a grand entrance, and Shah Rukh Khan sharing a moment with Aamir.

The footage also showcased heartwarming interactions such as Taapsee Pannu warmly hugging Rajpal Yadav in greeting, Rekha exuding her timeless grace, Jaya Bachchan posing alongside Aamir Khan and Sachin Tendulkar, and Anil Kapoor engaged in lively conversation with Babil Khan. The video further captured the enchanting atmosphere of the evening, featuring a musical performance.

Pooja Bedi also shared photos from the grand evening, radiantly posing in her black and gold lehenga. The pictures feature Pooja alongside the legendary Rekha, who looked resplendent in a pink saree. Additionally, Pooja shared a delightful snapshot with Juhi Chawla, who graced the occasion in a white ethnic suit, with her husband Jay Mehta.

Shruti Haasan, who was accompanied by her sister Akshara Haasan, shared a photograph featuring Imran Khan and his rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington. Shruti also took the opportunity to extend warm birthday wishes to Imran, expressing, “Happy happy birthday @imrankhan. To many happy healthy years filled with your very own magic! @lekhawashington @aksharaa.haasan.”

The Haasan sisters also shared a charming moment with the adorable couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, affectionately referring to them as "Cuties." Shruti further captured the festivities with a selfie alongside producer Siddharth Malhotra and his wife.

