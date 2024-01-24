PICS: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal graciously pose for selfies with fans at Ram Mandir

On January 22, 2024, the nation experienced a historic event as the long-awaited grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir unfolded in Ayodhya. The presence of several Indian celebrities, including beloved Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal, added an extra layer of significance to the occasion – both couples being highly cherished in the Hindi film industry.

The cheerful and delightful moments shared by these two couples were the talk of the town, dominating headlines throughout the day and beyond. Recently surfaced images on the internet showcase the four actors graciously posing with fans at the event.

RanAlia and VicKat oblige fans with selfies

Several recently surfaced images are gaining widespread attention on social media, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif happily posing for selfies with fans at the inauguration event of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In these pictures, the actors showcase their bright smiles, spreading joy among their fans. Let's take a glimpse at some of these captured moments:

During the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, a notable moment unfolded that caught the attention of the internet. A helicopter was seen scattering flowers on the attendees from above. Vicky Kaushal, capturing the scene on camera, turns it to reveal a spirited chant of Jai Shree Ram led by him, along with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Katrina Kaif. The collective energy and resonance of their voices added a special and memorable touch to the auspicious occasion.

Advertisement

The event also boasted an impressive turnout of numerous celebrities, featuring the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Sachin Tendulkar, Vivek Oberoi, Hema Malini, Anil Kumble, Kailash Kher, Manoj Joshi, Subhash Ghai, Dhanush, Mahaveer Jain, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajkumar Hirani, Randeep Hooda, along with his wife Lin Laishram, and several other distinguished figures who graced the occasion.

ALSO READ: PICS: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif set friendship goals at Ayodhya; fans REACT