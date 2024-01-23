PICS: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif set friendship goals at Ayodhya; fans REACT

January 22, 2024, holds special significance for the entire nation as the eagerly anticipated grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir unfolded in Ayodhya. The event was adorned with the presence of numerous Indian celebrities, including popular Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal – two of the most beloved couples in the Hindi film industry.

The joyous and delightful moments shared by these couples have been dominating the headlines throughout the day. A newly surfaced picture captures a heartwarming moment of the two couples spending time together, showcasing genuine camaraderie at this auspicious event.

RanAlia and VicKat's friendship is winning the Internet

A captivating and widely circulated image on the internet showcases Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif standing together, all adorned with radiant smiles. In this heartwarming moment, Ranbir affectionately holds Alia with one hand, while his other hand rests on Vicky's shoulders. The graceful presence of Katrina on the side completes this beautiful tableau. Witness this beautiful moment that captures the camaraderie and joy shared among these Bollywood stars:

As the photo surfaced on the internet, comments quickly poured in, with many fans appreciating the genuine friendship shared by the four. Check out another trending picture that's making waves on social media, capturing both couples as they enter the temple to seek blessings:

Advertisement

Today marked a significant occasion as Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya. Lasting a brief 84 seconds during this auspicious moment, the brevity of the ceremony holds deep spiritual significance, as highlighted by India Today. The grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony unfolded with the anticipation of approximately 7,000 dignitaries who gathered to witness this moment etched in the spiritual grounds of Ayodhya.

Attended by a distinguished lineup of personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Sachin Tendulkar, Vivek Oberoi, Hema Malini, Anil Kumble, Kailash Kher, Manoj Joshi, Subhash Ghai, Dhanush, Mahaveer Jain, Rohit Shetty, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajkumar Hirani, and several other esteemed figures, the auspicious event was a confluence of revered individuals.

Advertisement

Following the conclusion of the consecration ceremony rituals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the sizable gathering at the majestic Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Additionally, he engaged with several prominent personalities present at the event.