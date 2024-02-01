PICS: Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor bump into singer Shadab Faridi at airport; latter calls it 'pleasant surprise'

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor recently crossed paths with the acclaimed singer Shadab Faridi at the airport. The renowned singer is celebrated for his chartbuster hits, such as Dil Mera Muft Ka, Tere Vaaste, Main Tera Rasta Dekhunga, and more. Interestingly, Faridi has also lent his melodious vocals to both Ranbir and Arjun. He contributed his talents to a song in Ranbir's film Shamshera and another for Arjun in the movie Gunday.

Recently, Shadab Faridi shared a delightful moment on his Instagram handle, giving fans and followers a glimpse of his surprise encounter with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The posted pictures capture the trio beaming with smiles as they pose for the camera.

Faridi captioned the post, "What a pleasant surprise... Meeting two of the finest actors at the Airport while traveling to #Delhi for a concert tonight with my band... Had the privilege to sing for both of them @arjunkapoor in #Gunday and #ranbirkapoor in #Shamshera #jashneishqa #MannKuntoMaula #jihuzoor #kaalenaina #shamshera title song #shadabfaridilive #sflive."

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's work front

Ranbir Kapoor, last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, is gearing up for the sequel, Animal Park. The film is set to enter the writing stage in February, with production scheduled to commence in 2025.

In the meantime, the actor has two major films on his plate. One is Nitesh Tiwari's epic Ramayana, featuring Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and KGF star Yash as Raavan. Additionally, he is part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor is set to star in No Entry 2, as exclusively revealed by Pinkvilla. The film will also feature Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, with casting for a big ensemble underway. The official announcement for No Entry 2 is imminent, and the film is scheduled to begin filming in December 2024, eyeing a grand theatrical release in 2025, commemorating 20 years since the release of the first part.

