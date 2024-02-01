Animal: Rashmika Mandanna on facing Manali's cold in saree; 'I was really happy I'm not the only one suffering'

Rashmika Mandanna, who has garnered considerable success with her recent film Animal, has strengthened her position as a sought-after actress in the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview, she shared insights into her experience shooting in the snow-covered landscapes of Manali for the movie, where she appeared alongside co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The duo showcased resilience by sporting a saree and kurta, respectively, for their on-screen marriage sequence, undeterred by the freezing temperatures.

Rashmika Mandanna talks about braving Manali's cold in the film

Describing the distinctive experience of shooting in the snow while clad in a saree, Rashmika Mandanna expressed to We Are Yuvaa that she took comfort in the fact that both she and Ranbir were not adequately dressed for the freezing cold of Manali. She mentioned, “Sir (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) wanted it in such a way that these two kids have run away from home and they are getting married in the most bizarre place. Inside, I was really happy that I am not the only one who’s suffering in a saree, you also suffer.”

The actress also delved into the challenges encountered during the snow-filled film shoot. She explained that exposure to snow initially leads to the skin appearing pale. To counter this, the makeup artist has to apply extra makeup to restore a lively complexion. Transitioning from a prepared indoor environment to the cold outdoors presents a stark contrast, causing a moment of realization when the effects of the cold on the blood flow to the face become apparent.

She further sharesd that the hairstylists also encounter challenges in managing the actors' hair. Despite styling it meticulously, the hair that initially looks fancy and well-arranged tends to go flat in the snowy conditions. Consequently, a significant portion of the time is spent attempting to curl it again, acknowledging the struggle to maintain the desired hairstyle. Amidst the chaos and mess, the actors often find themselves freezing and eagerly reaching for their jackets.

Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Surging on the success of her recent movie Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga renowned for Kabir Singh, the actress finds herself amidst a constellation of stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri.

Looking ahead with determination, Rashmika is set to reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the eagerly awaited sequel to the action-packed saga Pushpa: The Rise from 2021. With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and others in pivotal roles, the film is scheduled for an Independence Day release, promising an exhilarating continuation.

Further diversifying her cinematic repertoire, the actress is poised to grace the screen in Rahul Ravindran's upcoming venture, The Girlfriend, where she shares the limelight with Dheekshith Shetty in a significant role.

