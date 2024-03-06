PICS: Meezaan Jafry poses with Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Last week, Bollywood's glitterati descended upon Jamnagar to celebrate the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. It was a grand affair, with celebrities relishing the opportunity to unwind and mingle with each other amidst the hectic schedules.

Meezaan Jafry, son of Javed Jaffery, was among the attendees who embraced the festive spirit wholeheartedly. Numerous videos and pictures surfaced on the internet capturing his presence, including snapshots with Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky, which quickly went viral.

Meezaan Jafry and A$AP Rocky strike a pose together

The images creating a buzz on social media showcase Meezaan Jafry alongside A$AP Rocky. In these snapshots, A$AP Rocky exudes sophistication in a beige and white ensemble, accentuated by a stylish necklace and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Meezaan looks dapper in his off-white suit, exuding elegance. The two celebrities are captured sharing moments of camaraderie, mingling with smiles and engaging conversations. Take a closer look:

Meezaan Jafry's work front

Meezaan Jafri has an impressive background in the film industry, having worked as an assistant to renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He even served as Ranveer Singh's body double in the epic film Padmaavat. Additionally, Jafri contributed to the making of Bhansali's masterpieces like Bajirao Mastani and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

He made his acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Malaal, portraying an unemployed Marathi youth opposite Sharmin Segal. In 2021, he headlined the comedy-drama Hungama 2, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, alongside stars like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal.

Continuing to diversify his roles, Jafri starred as a motocross racer in Yaariyan 2 in 2023, sharing the screen with Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, Warina Hussain, and others.

Looking ahead, the actor is set to appear in Sanjay Gupta's upcoming project, Miranda Boys.

