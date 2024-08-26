PICS: Shahid Kapoor's 'darling girl' Misha turns 8: Netizens feel birthday munchkin looks like mom Mira Rajput; Ananya Panday drops comment

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's daughter, Misha Kapoor, turned 8 on August 26, 2024. Mira took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures of her beloved daughter. Upon seeing the post, netizens quickly noted that Misha looks just like her mother. Actress Ananya Panday also commented with a heartfelt birthday wish for Mishkiii.

Kapoor took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of her little munchkin. In the first and second pictures, Misha is seen posing for her mom, looking adorable in a vibrant pink outfit. In the last picture, Mira and Misha are posing together, capturing a perfect mother-daughter moment.

The post caption read, "I will spend my whole life loving you 🩷💜🧡 Happy 8th Birthday our darling girl. Sunshine, sparkles and the best of everything for the light of our lives. Smile forever my baby girl, Misha." Actress Ananya Panday took to the comments section and dropped a heartfelt wish for Misha, "Happy birthday Mishkiii".

Netizens were quick to chime into the comments section and one person wrote, "like mother like daughter". While others showered love on Misha and dropped heartfelt birthday wishes.

In an old interview with Komal Nahata, Shahid shared that he felt a mix of happiness and fear when he learned he was having a daughter. He mentioned that, having just gotten married, he immediately called Mira’s father to apologize if he had caused any trouble during the wedding. The Kabir Singh actor reflected that realizing he had a daughter who would one day marry and be with someone else made him think about the next 30 years in an instant.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor will be next seen in Deva alongside Pooja Hegde. The Roshhan Andrrews directorial as we know will feature him in the role of a rebellious police officer In addition to this, it will also star Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait in the important roles. The eagerly-awaited Deva is backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The high-octane action thriller is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. The movie will hit theaters on October 11, 2024.

