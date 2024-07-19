Deva: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde starrer gets postponed; to now release on THIS date

Shahid Kapoor’s Deva alongside Pooja Hegde is one of the highly-anticipated movies of the year. Directed by Roshhan Andrrews, the first look of the actor from action-entertainer was revealed last year. Ever since then, the anticipation for the film has been skyrocketing. Infusing another layer to the excitement, the makers have announced the new release date with a new look of Shahid Kapoor from the film.

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's Deva to now release on Valentine's 2025

Today, on July 19, a while back, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a tantalizing new look from his upcoming film, Deva. The Roshhan Andrrews directorial as we know will feature him in the role of a rebellious police officer. Now, the latest post features him wearing a body protector with ‘POLICE’ written on it and a gun in his hand.

Adding to his fierce demeanor is his sharp looks complimented by rugged physique, short hair and stubble beard completed with stylish eye-glasses. Announcing the postponement of its release, the post was captioned, "Get ready for a VIOLENT VALENTINE’S DAY DEVA, releasing in theaters on 14th Feb 2025!"

The action-thriller film’s shoot wrap-up was announced nearly a week back on July 9. The entire team sans Shahid was seen cutting the cake and celebrating the shoot completion. Additionally, a wrap-up party was also hosted the same evening, attended by the team members.

First look of Shahid Kapoor from Deva

It was last year on October 24, 2023, Shahid on the occasion of Dussehra had unveiled the first look from the film. In the post, hands down, he looked suave in a white shirt and beige pants, and his look was remarkable. Initially, it was also announced that the film would be released on October 11, 2024.

About Deva

The eagerly-awaited Deva is backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The high-octane action thriller is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, Shahid will play a brilliant but defiant police officer, while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

In addition to this, it will also star Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait in the important roles. Interestingly, Sait will also be playing the role of a police officer and undertaking action sequences in the film.

