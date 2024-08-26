Anupam Kher celebrates 39 years of marriage with Kirron Kher; reveals adorable reason for sharing old PICS: ‘Emotions are the same’

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher are celebrating 39 years of marriage today, August 26, 2024. The veteran actor posted a heartfelt compilation video of old photos with his wife on social media. He shared the charming reason behind using old pictures, saying it’s what naturally happens in a long-lasting marriage. Isn’t that sweet?

In the shared post Kher expressed his love for his wife and also added that they needed to take some new photos since he had been sharing almost the same ones for years. The actor mentioned that this was a common occurrence in long-lasting marriages, where pictures might age, but the emotions remain unchanged. He wished her a long and healthy life, hoping she would always stay the vibrant and genuine person she is, and sent his love and prayers.

The caption read, "Dearest Kirron! Happy 39th anniversary to both of us. We need to take some fresh pics. I have been posting almost the same ones for the last so many years. But I think that is what happens with a marriage that lasts for a long time. Pics can get old but emotions are the same. May God give you long and healthy life. May you continue to be the same person that you are. Vibrant and real. Love and prayers always. #MarriageAnniversary @kirronkhermp".

Check out the post here:

The duo's son took to the comments section and showered love on mom and dad on their special day. He wrote, "Happy anniversary Maa and Dad ! To love". Actor Chunky Pandey congratulated and wrote, "Happy Happy Anniversary ". Rakesh Roshan also dropped, "Kiron & Anupam anniversary greetings & happiness always".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam announced in March 2024 that he would be directing a new film titled Tanvi: The Great. The shooting for the film is currently underway in Mumbai. The director recently confirmed that Iain Glen has joined the project.

Previously, a source close to the project informed Pinkvilla that Glen would have a significant role in the film. The source mentioned that Kher had gathered a talented team, including Oscar-winning MM Keeravani for music and Academy Award-winning Resul Pookutty as the sound designer, among others. The addition of Iain Glen to the cast was said to have increased the excitement surrounding the film even further.

