PICS: Triptii Dimri aka Bhabhi 2 from Animal celebrates her birthday with family; 'Grateful for all the Love and Blessings'

Triptii Dimri shot to stardom with her captivating performance in the blockbuster film Animal alongside renowned actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol. Since then, she has become a household name, earning the adoration of fans nationwide and being hailed as the national crush. Recently, the actress celebrated her birthday in the warm embrace of her family, surrounded by love and affection.

Triptii Dimri rings in her 30th birthday

Triptii Dimri graced her Instagram feed with a delightful array of snapshots, offering her fans and followers a peek into her birthday festivities alongside her family. The images showcased her room adorned with charming yellow and white balloons alongside the heartwarming sight of receiving flowers and adorable handmade greeting cards from young children.

A particularly memorable moment captured her surrounded by loved ones, joyfully cutting into a decadent chocolate cake, creating cherished memories together. Accompanying the post was her caption, "It's definitely been a birthday to remember. Grateful for all the love and blessings."

Triptii Dimri's work front

Triptii embarked on her remarkable acting journey with Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu, where she showcased her undeniable talent. She further solidified her presence in the industry with notable performances in Anushka Sharma-produced films such as Bulbul and Qala. However, it was her brief yet impactful portrayal in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal that truly catapulted her into the spotlight.

Currently, the actress is poised for an exciting collaboration with actor Vicky Kaushal. Viral photos from their romantic song shoot in Croatia for the film Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam have ignited a frenzy on social media. This much-anticipated project not only features Dimri and Kaushal but also boasts the talented Ammy Virk in its ensemble cast. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film promises to be a captivating cinematic experience.

Moreover, the versatile actress is set to star in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao. Additionally, she will grace the screen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, sharing the spotlight with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in what is sure to be an eagerly awaited sequel.

