WATCH: Triptii Dimri aka Bhabhi 2 grooves to Ranbir Kapoor's song Ghagra and Kareena Kapoor's Bole Chudiyan

Triptii Dimri catapulted to stardom with her standout performance in the blockbuster movie Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Since then, she has consistently made headlines, amassing over a million followers on Instagram. Every move the actor makes is now under the spotlight, and the latest addition to this series is her dance video. In this clip, she showcases her dancing prowess to the tunes of Kapoor siblings Ranbir and Kareena Kapoor's songs Ghagra and Bole Chudiyan, respectively.

Triptii Dimri sets the dance floor ablaze

Currently, Triptii Dimri is immersed in celebrating her close friend's wedding, and her stunning looks at the wedding have become the talk of the town. The actor took to her Instagram to share videos of her joyous dance moments during the festivities. In one video, she dazzles in a gorgeous green shimmery cutout dress, dancing energetically to Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's iconic song Ghagra from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani with her friend Daman S Choudharry. Another video posted by the actor showcases her graceful dance moves to Kareena Kapoor Khan's evergreen song Bole Chudiyan from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Take a look:

Triptii Dimri's work front

Triptii embarked on her acting journey with Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu, showcasing her prowess as an actor. She solidified her presence in Bollywood with notable roles in Anushka Sharma-produced films such as Bulbul and Qala. However, it was her short yet impactful performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal that earned her well-deserved acclaim and fame.

Next on her horizon is an enticing collaboration with the Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal. The recent viral photos from their romantic song shoot in Croatia have sparked a buzz on social media. Titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, the film not only stars Dimri and Kaushal but also features Ammy Virk in the cast. It's produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Additionally, the actress is set to star in a film titled Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao.

