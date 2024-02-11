PICS: Zeenat Aman celebrates first anniversary of Instagram debut; reflects on her ‘transformative year’

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman made waves on social media last year when she made her Instagram debut. Over the past year, she has mastered the art of engaging her followers with frequent posts, sharing breathtaking pictures and heartfelt reflections about her journey. As she celebrates her first anniversary on the platform, Zeenat ji shared new photos to mark the occasion and opened up about how her year has been "transformative."

On Sunday, February 11, Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to commemorate her first anniversary since debuting on the platform. She shared a couple of captivating pictures showcasing her in a chic outfit, comprising a black top paired with a stylish black and golden shrug. Adorned with golden earrings and a necklace, she added a touch of glamour to her ensemble, complemented by different pairs of sunglasses as she struck stylish poses.

In her thoughtful caption, Zeenat ji delved into her experience over the past year, saying, “People presume that transformative experiences are the prerogative of the young. My experience tells me otherwise.”

Recounting how her children encouraged her to join Instagram, she shared, “365 days ago my kids cajoled me into uploading my first Instagram post. That little leap of faith forced me to confront my deep tech trepidations and even deeper need for privacy. Then it gifted me a transformative year.”

Revealing how it impacted her, Zeenat ji stated, “It showed me the possibilities of being true to my self, publicly. No agents, no managers, no bought followers - just the kids and I winging it!”

Expressing gratitude to her team and children who assist her with Instagram, Zeenat ji highlighted, “Oh, and what kids they are. If you wonder how I navigate Instagram or know the latest lingo, the answer lies with my informal little band of millennials. There is lovely, gentle @tanya.agarwall_ who photographs me with ease, thoughtful @_pratikshanair_ who makes up my face exactly as I like, and quiet @makeupnhairbyankita who fixes my hair. Then there are @zanuski and @carapiranha, who have held my hand every step of the way.”

Concluding with a meaningful reflection, Zeenat ji emphasized, “So, here’s a thought from this septuagenarian - transformations demand that we embrace the unknown. And there’s really no age limit to when you can transform your life. Happy one year anniversary to you and I. Please eat a slice of cake on my behalf today.”

She signed off by sharing an interesting tidbit, saying, “P.S: just like my first post, this one too was shot in my garden by @tanya.agarwall_ just yesterday. The clothes are from my closet, and I did my own hair and makeup of course.”

