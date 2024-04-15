13 best Dev Anand movies every Bollywood lover must watch

Dev Anand has been an evergreen Bollywood icon who was celebrated at a global level. The late actor has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with his charismatic persona and versatile performances. As we explore the treasure trove of his filmography, we present to you a list of the 13 best Dev Anand movies that have stood the test of time.

13 best Dev Anand movies to watch:-

1. Guide

- Cast: Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman

- Director: Vijay Anand

- IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

- Movie Genre: Music, Romance

- Release Year: 1965

- Where to Watch: YouTube

- About the Movie: Guide is one of the best Dev Anand movies and stands out as a masterpiece. It follows the journey of Raju, a tourist guide who finds spiritual enlightenment through his love for Rosie. Dev Anand's portrayal of Raju is appreciated for its depth and complexity, while the film's music and cinematography continue to entertain audiences.

2. Jewel Thief

- Cast: Dev Anand, Vyjayanthimala

- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

- Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery

- Release Year: 1967

- Where to Watch: Youtube

- About the Movie: Jewel Thief is a gripping thriller that revolves around a man who gets caught in a web of deceit and spying after being mistaken for a notorious jewel thief. Dev Anand's accurate portrayal and the film's intriguing plot twists make it a must-watch for fans of suspenseful cinema.

3. Hare Rama Hare Krishna

- Cast: Dev Anand, Zeenat Aman

- Director: Dev Anand

- IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Musical

- Release Year: 1971

- Where to Watch: YouTube

- About the Movie: Hare Rama Hare Krishna explores the counterculture movement of the 1970s and follows the journey of a young man searching for his estranged sister amidst the backdrop of hippie culture and spiritual awakening in Kathmandu. Dev Anand's direction and Zeenat Aman's breakout performance make this film a cult classic.

4. Johnny Mera Naam

- Cast: Dev Anand, Hema Malini

- Director: Vijay Anand

- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

- Movie Genre: Action, Drama

- Release Year: 1970

- Where to Watch: Zee 5

- About the Movie: Johnny Mera Naam is an action-packed thriller that follows the journey of a man seeking revenge for his brother's death. With its thrilling storyline, memorable dialogues, and iconic songs, this film remains one of Dev Anand's best movies of all time.

5. CID

- Cast: Dev Anand, Shakila

- Director: Raj Khosla

- IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

- Movie Genre: Crime, Mystery

- Release Year: 1956

- Where to Watch: YouTube

- About the Movie: CID is a crime drama that follows Inspector Shekhar's investigation into a murder mystery. Dev Anand's portrayal of the detective and the film's narrative make it a timeless classic in Indian cinema.

6. Tere Ghar Ke Samne

- Cast: Dev Anand, Nutan

- Director: Vijay Anand

- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

- Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

- Release Year: 1963

- Where to Watch: Youtube

- About the Movie: Tere Ghar Ke Samne is a delightful romantic comedy that revolves around the love story between an architect and the daughter of his client. Dev Anand's enduring performance and the film's picturesque locales make it a delightful watch for fans of classic romance.

7. Baazi

- Cast: Dev Anand, Geeta Bali

- Director: Guru Dutt

- IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

- Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller

- Release Year: 1951

- Where to Watch: YouTube

- About the Movie: Baazi is a crime thriller that follows the story of a young man who falls into a dangerous game of gambling and deceit. Dev Anand's intense portrayal and Guru Dutt's direction make this film a brilliant watching experience.

8. Kala Bazar

- Cast: Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman

- Director: Vijay Anand

- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Musical

- Release Year: 1960

- Where to Watch: YouTube

- About the Movie: Kala Bazar explores the complexities of love, ambition, and morality in the backdrop of the bustling marketplace of Mumbai. Dev Anand's fine performance and the film's soulful music make it a must-watch.

9. Hum Dono

- Cast: Dev Anand, Sadhana

- Director: Amarjeet

- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

- Release Year: 1961

- Where to Watch: YouTube

- About the Movie: Hum Dono is a tale of love and sacrifice that follows the parallel lives of two identical men during wartime. Dev Anand's dual role and the film's soul-stirring music have been audiences’ favorites across generations.

10. Des Pardes

- Cast: Dev Anand, Tina Munim

- Director: Dev Anand

- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

- Release Year: 1978

- Where to Watch: YouTube

- About the Movie: Des Pardes is a movie that explores the trials and tribulations of immigrants trying to make a living in a foreign land. This is also one of the best Dev Anand movies of all time.

11. Taxi Driver

- Cast: Dev Anand, Kalpana Kartik

- Director: Chetan Anand

- IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

- Release Year: 1954

- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

- About the Movie: Taxi Driver is a compelling drama that follows the journey of a taxi driver who finds himself caught in a pool of love, betrayal, and redemption.

12. Paying Guest

- Cast: Dev Anand, Nutan

- Director: Subodh Mukherji

- IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

- Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

- Release Year: 1957

- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

- About the Movie: Paying Guest is a romantic comedy that follows the misadventures of a young man pretending to be a woman to secure accommodation. Dev Anand's effortless charm and the film's witty humor make it a delightful watch for audiences of all ages.

13. Kala Pani

- Cast: Dev Anand, Madhubala

- Director: Raj Khosla

- IMDB Rating: 7/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller

- Release Year: 1958

- Where to Watch: Youtube

- About the Movie: Kala Pani is a thriller that follows the journey of a man wrongfully convicted of a crime and sent to an island prison. Dev Anand's intense portrayal and the film's gripping narrative make this movie another classic.

Not just these 13 but there are more of Dev Anand’s films that are much about any ratings or collections. Watch out this space for more such recommendations.

