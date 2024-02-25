Zeenat Aman reveals what keeps her up at night; warns everyone about THIS

Zeenat Aman is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. The veteran actress did several successful films such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, and many more. During a recent interview, Zeenat Aman spoke about her views on morality while sharing the things that keep her up at midnight.

Zeenat Aman on things that keep her awake at midnight

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the 72-year-old Zeenat Aman was asked about what keeps her up at night and her prompt answer was 'paperwork'.

She said, "Very honestly? Paperwork! As I get older and come to terms with my mortality, I want to ensure that I leave my modest estate in an orderly fashion for my two children. They mean the world to me."

Reflecting on aging and the fragility of life, she shared that her primary concern is to ensure a hassle-free transition for her two children, whom she loves deeply because they mean the world to her. Zeenat Ji shared, "I have seen too many of my friends struggle with the sundry paperwork that their parents left to them."

During the same interview, she expressed a wish that someone had forewarned her about the paperwork one encounters in life. She added, “I wish somebody had told me what a lot of paperwork one has to wade through in life. While that isn’t possible, I can at least give the lot of you fair warning!”

For the unknown, the veteran actress married actor Sanjay Khan but was declared invalid in 1979. She then married actor Mazhar Khan from 1985 to his death in 1998. With Mazhar Khan, she had two sons - Azaan Khan, a film director and composer Zahaan Khan.

Zeenat Aman on completing one year since her Instagram debut

On February 11, Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to celebrate her first anniversary since debuting on the platform. She shared a couple of captivating pictures showcasing her in a chic outfit and wrote a thoughtful caption.

She wrote, “People presume that transformative experiences are the prerogative of the young. My experience tells me otherwise.”

Recounting how her children encouraged her to join Instagram, she shared, “365 days ago my kids cajoled me into uploading my first Instagram post. That little leap of faith forced me to confront my deep tech trepidations and even deeper need for privacy. Then it gifted me a transformative year.”

Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman has worked in several hit films including Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Laawaris, Don, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Dostana, and others.

