Zeenat Aman pens long note on possibility of her biopic; ‘Wary of my story being told by strangers’

On March 5, a while back, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback monochromatic sizzling picture as she is seen dressed in a plunging neckline blouse paired with a ghagra. In her elaborate post, the veteran star began her note by expressing, “You may dismiss this as the ranting of an old lady, but in my opinion, it would be foolish to make a biopic about me without actually involving me."

She further went on to address being termed as the "s*x symbol" for years now by men especially. She wrote, “Quite frankly, nobody knows me like I do - so any research to this end would be incomplete, even flawed, without my input. I'd wager that for every factoid about me that's available in the public domain, there are a hundred more that are known just to me. There are a trove of milestones, anecdotes and personal revelations that are integral to understanding my journey. Oh, it's been an interesting life indeed.”

“I will also make no bones about the fact that I'm wary of my story being told by strangers. Especially men. The “s*x symbol” tag is impossible to shake (believe me, it's been 50 years) and in the hands of the wrong storyteller may well devolve into a work of crass voyeurism and conjecture. I'm only too aware of the stereotyping of “bold women."

She continued, "I am neither a seductress, nor a damsel in distress. And I am certainly not a victim. There have been conversations about a potential series or films, and I'm slowly warming to the idea." Before signing off, the actress said remarking on the possibility of the biopic opined, “Will it happen? Who knows. It would take a sensitive director, a brave writer, an immaculate cast… not to mention, a producer who will - to steal a quote - show me the money!"

