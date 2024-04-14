Neetu Kapoor showers 'blessings' on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as couple celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary; PIC

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary today (April 14). The duo got married at Ranbir’s Bandra residence ‘Vastu’ in 2022 and celebrating the day like this, Ranbir’s mother and actress Neetu Kapoor has extended her blessings to her kids.

Neetu Kapoor wishes Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their 2nd wedding anniversary

Sharing a picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir, Neetu took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Blessings” with a red heart. In the picture, the couple who look clearly smitten were captured making namaste gestures and sporting radiant, million-dollar smiles. Alia shined in an orange salwar and her look was enhanced by light makeup, tied-up hair, and elegant earrings. Ranbir Kapoor complemented her perfectly in a vibrant white kurta.

What’s the advice that Neetu Kapoor gave for her son’s marriage life?

While appearing on Koffee with Karan season 8 alongside Zeenat Aman, Neetu was asked by the host about one thing from her marriage that she would like Alia and Ranbir to embrace. She responded to it and said, "Nothing. Because in today's day and age, do what you want to do. Just be happy. And also, every generation is different. What I went through, I can't expect them to do the same thing, so they know their own vibe."

Did you know why Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor didn’t opt for a destination wedding?

Neetu Kapoor had revealed the real reason and shared that they initially thought of getting married in South Africa. While talking to Film Companion, Neetu shared, "They said 'we don't want a circus, we don't want to tell anyone, we just want to do it.' The circus before that, with memes and other such things, becomes nerve-wracking. So we kept it very very quiet, we would say it's engagement. We couldn't even shop, there were a few people who were appointed to pick and drop stuff because if we go then everyone will know the wedding is happening. We were in a box, we couldn't do anything.”

The duo eventually tied the knot on their Balcony in the presence of their close friends and family.

