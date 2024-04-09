Zeenat Aman talks about live-in relationships in new post, touches upon ‘log kya kahenge’ mentality

Zeenat Aman has never shied away from following her heart, even if it meant making bold choices in her career or her personal life. Ever since she made her way on social media, the veteran star has been sharing her two cents on various issues and impressing her fans by being her unapologetic self online. A while ago, she dropped a new post in which she advocated for rescuing and adopting pets and shared some relationship advice for her 732K Instagram followers. Read on!

Zeenat Aman advises couples to be in a live-in relationship before marriage

Zeenat Aman is often flooded with queries regarding her marriage. The actress is also requested to share some relationship advice for the youngsters of today. In her new post, she dropped two images with her pet dog Lily whom she rescued from the streets of Bombay, and asked people to rescue and adopt pets.

In the latter half of her post, she decided to respond to the burning questions about relationships and extended her advice to her followers. The actress opined that if someone is in a relationship, they should try living together before getting married. She also asked her fans to not pay heed to the Indian societal mentality of ‘log kya kahenge’.

Zeenat Aman’s post read, “Two birds, one post! First, by popular demand, here’s my madcap Lily having a caper in the garden this afternoon. Lily is a good ole desi dog rescued from the streets of Bombay. She is my darling shadow, and the reason that I am a firm advocate of pet rescue and adoption. On a different note, one of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared - if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married!"

She added that this is the same advice she has given to her sons. "It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test. It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom?"

The actress concluded, "Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short - are you actually compatible? I’m aware that Indian society is a little uptight about “living in sin” but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge?”

On the work front, the legendary Zeenat Aman will be making her comeback to the screens with Shabana Azmi in Bun Tikki.

