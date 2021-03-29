Pinkie Roshan reminisces Holi celebrations with Neetu Kapoor & late Rishi Kapoor with EPIC throwback photo.

On the occasion of Holi, Hrithik Roshan's mum Pinkie Roshan took to Instagram to share one of her most precious Holi memories. Check it out below.

Like rest of the festivals over the last one year, the Covid-19 pandemic has played a major spoilsport for Holi celebrations this year. With low-key festivities taking place across India, several Holi bashes stand cancelled this year. The rising number of cases especially in Maharashtra has been a cause of worry and thus celebrities too are celebrating the festival from the comfort of their homes.

One such family is the Roshan's. On the occasion of Holi, 's mum Pinkie Roshan took to Instagram to share one of her most precious Holi memories. She shared a picture with from at least 30 years ago and reminisced the fun and carefree days.

Along with the photo, Pinkie also wrote a heartwarming note and recalled the good old days with Neetu Kapoor and late . Pinkie captioned the photo, "#happy holi# from my memories album# I think it’s like maybe 30 years ago# at Chintu Neetu’s house #missyou bhaiya #love you Neetu."

The photo definitely brought back great memories for Neetu as she commented, "Awww pinks," with a love struck emoji. Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped a heart emoji.

Check out the photo below:

The Kapoor's have faced a difficult last one year as Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020. Late last year, Neetu Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus and just a few weeks ago Ranbir too tested positive.

