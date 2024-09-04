Preity Zinta's son Jay doing her checkup is hands down the cutest pic on the internet today; Don’t miss Hrithik Roshan's comment

Preity Zinta is a doting mother to two kids- Gia and Jai. Recently, she took to her social media handle and shared an adorable photo with her son, ‘Dr Jai’. The photo is sure to melt your heart as it captures a cutesy moment between both mother and son.

Today, on September 4, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute photo with her son Jai. In the happy photo, we can see her son wearing a toy stethoscope while he playfully examines the actress’ heartbeat. The adorable moment was captured in their home, where the actress was seen sitting on a couch.

The 49-year-old actress was seen wearing a gray crop top paired with denim shorts, her hair open and a no-makeup look. Sharing the cutesy picture, the Lahore 1947 actress wrote, “Dr Jai to the rescue (accompanied by musical notes)" If you know you know" followed by two red-heart and a nazar amulet emoji. She also added Billie Eilish’s beloved song Blue in the background.

Take a look

Reacting to the post, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Love" accompanied by a red heart emoji.

In addition to this, fans thronged the comments section with cutesy comments. A fan wrote, "Super duper looking" another fan commented, "Jai looks like his father" while a third fan gushed over the photo expressing, "How adorable" while another user remarked, " 2 cuties in 1 pic" another internet user wrote, "Wawooooo so cute doctor."

Furthermore, an ardent fan extended wishes stating, "Someone's adorable doll, My teenage crush & our darling actress of our country, it feels so happy to see you in motherhood. May you & your family stay blessed with lots of happiness and prosperity. @realpz"

Preity Zinta has been happily married to America-based financial analyst, Gene Goodenough since 2016. The two tied the knot in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed twin kids via surrogacy in 2021 whom they named Gia and Jai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity is soon going to return to the silver screens with Lahore 1947 alongside Sunny Deol. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan, the film was officially announced last year in October. It will also star Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol in the key roles.

