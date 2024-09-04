WATCH: Sushmita Sen’s special birthday post for her 'love at first sight' Renee is just too precious; ‘I thank God for gifting me YOU’

Sushmita Sen is over the moon as her daughter Renee Sen turns 25 today. The actress took to her social media handle and dropped the most beautiful wish for her ‘first love’ in the latest post. She also shared a video of their several delightful times together.

On September 4, Sushmita Sen posted an adorable video dedicated to her daughter, Renee Sen. In the video, she dropped solo pictures and videos of her daughter from her childhood and younger self. In one of the glimpses, we can also see the birthday girl posing alongside her younger sister, Alisah.

The juxtaposed pictures and videos also show the Arya actress posing with her daughter in the glimpses from their vacation. One of the clips seemed to be recorded inside the car. Adding a musical touch, Sush added instrumental music of Sacrifice in the background. The post was accompanied by a caption that read, "#beautiful Happyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47 And my love at first sight!!!"

"This song will forever play in my heart... carrying you...humming along... waiting ever so impatiently, for you to call me “Maa” I thank God, for gifted me YOU!!! Beyond precious, you remain!!! Sooooo sooooo proud of you & all your accomplishments…and it’s only just begun!!! I love you Shona!!! #duggadugga #Maa @alisahsen47 #partytime #birthdaygirl," she further added.

Touched by the beautiful wish, Renee thanked her mother, stating, "You are God’s greatest blessing Maa… Thank you for this magical life Happy 25th birthday to you too Maa."

A few days back, Sushmita dropped a beautiful post on her youngest daughter Alisah’s 15th birthday. The former Miss Universe shared a carousel of some unseen pictures of and with Alisah, starting from her infant ones to the all-grown-up clicks.

The wholesome post was captioned, “#foreverinlove Happyyyyy 15th Birthday, Shona @alisahsen47 Here’s to you... God’s greatest gift & the love of my life!!”

The 48-year-old adopted her eldest daughter Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in 2010’s film No Problem gracing the silver screens. However, she has successfully ventured into the OTT space thereafter and starred in several projects, including Aarya and Taali, that brought her immense appreciation.

Meanwhile, Renee ventured into Bollywood by assisting on Vicky Kaushal’s Bad Newz.

