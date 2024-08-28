EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan to be cast in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? J. D. Payne spills the beans: 'The door would be open...'

The much-awaited The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is ready to stream on August 29th, 2024. Showrunner J. D. Payne along with actors Megan Richards, and Markella Kavenagh recently sat in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla where they touched down everything around the series including the possibility of Indian actor Hrithik Roshan starring in this fantasy series.

When asked about onboarding Indian talents in the upcoming season, JDP was quick to tell us, “We actually did cast Indian actors in season 2… Gavi Singh Chera (the man who plays Merrimac on the show) - He is absolutely amazing. He’s in a couple of episodes… That’d be very cool.”

This is when the veteran screenwriter revealed, “Last time when I was in Mumbai, we met Hrithik (Roshan). He was phenomenal. So the door would be open if the right role came along…. Opportunities are there…”

Well, we cannot wait to witness if this can materialize in the future seasons of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Who wouldn’t want to see our homegrown Greek God in TLOR? What do you think of this - tell us @pinkvilla.

Coming back to TLOTR: The Rings of Power, then this eight-episodic series will premiere in bits every Thursday. Its first three episodes will stream on August 29th, followed by Episode 4 on September 5, 5th episode on September 12, September 19 to witness Episode 6, episode 7 on September 26, and the season finale (episode 8) on October 3.

Other than Gavi, Megan, and Markella, The Rings of Power Season 2 will also witness Charlie Vickers, Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Owain Arthur, Sophia Nomvete, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman among others with Sam Hazeldine replacing Joseph Mawle in the role of Adar (leader of Sauron’s Orcs).

This American series is based on J. R. R. Tolkien's history of Middle-earth and takes cues from the popular novel The Lord of the Rings. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with New Line Cinema, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 has J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay as its showrunners.

