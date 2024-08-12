Sunny Deol wraps Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947 after intense 70-day schedule

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will be soon delighting fans with their upcoming film, Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. In the latest update, it has been revealed that Gadar 2 star has wrapped Aamir Khan’s production after an intense 70-day schedule without any break.

Pinkvilla was the first one to inform you about the big collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan. Since then, fans have been intrigued by every update related to the project. Meanwhile, a source close to the development has revealed that the shoot for the film has concluded after an intense 70-day schedule. It has also been disclosed that the schedule was completed without taking any breaks.

"It's been a fantastic experience to see stalwart actors bring a magical quality to the film. Once the edit will be locked, there will be a few days of patchwork… but largely the film has finished shooting. Raj ji has been very excited with what they have been able to capture. There have been several crowd sequences that have been shot," the source said.

Furthermore, the makers have also divulged that the film's climax includes a breathtaking train sequence. It is touted to be as ambitious and elaborate scenes ever attempted in a film based on the partition era. The makers claim to set new standards for visual storytelling by capturing the chaotic and emotionally charged atmosphere of the time with unparalleled detail and intensity.

It is worth mentioning that it was in June earlier this year; Preity Zinta dropped a video from the sets announcing the shoot wrap-up of her character. Along with the video, the actress also expressed happiness on the same stating, “It’s a wrap on Lahore 1947 & I couldn’t be more grateful to the entire cast n crew for such an incredible experience. I sincerely hope all of you appreciate & enjoy this film as much as we did making it."

Advertisement

"It’s definitely the toughest film I have worked on. Full marks to everyone for all their hard work & patience during the last couple of months. Thank you, Raj ji, Aamir, Sunny, Shabanaji, Santosh Sivan & AR Rehman from the bottom of my heart. Loads of love always #Filmwrap #Lahore1947 #Aamirkhan #Rajkumarsantoshi #SunnyDeol #Shabanaazmi #Gratitude #ting,” she further added.

Talking about the film’s subject, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you last year that Lahore 1947 is based on an acclaimed Punjabi play, “Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai”.

The Asghar Wajahat-written play unfolds against the backdrop of the 1947 India-Pakistan partition and revolves around a Muslim family that migrates from Lucknow to Lahore, where they are allocated a haveli abandoned by a departing Hindu family. Drama proceeds when they find an old Hindu woman living in the Haweli, asserting her rights and refusing to leave.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla also informed you that after considering several names, Santoshi has roped in Abhimanyu Singh as the antagonist of Lahore: 1947. A source close to the development shared that the filmmaker aims to bring back the era of hero vs villain in a big way with the film. "It’s a strong character that engages in a battle royale with Sunny Deol all through the narrative,” the source shared with us.

Advertisement

While a release date has not been announced yet, there are industry chatters of Lahore: 1947 eyeing a Republic Day 2025 release.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar reveals he and wife Twinkle Khanna are ‘completely different’: ‘She thinks left, I think right’