Priyanka Chopra dubs daughter Malti Marie as her 'fashion muse; 'I love dressing her up'

Priyanka Chopra, a powerhouse in both Bollywood and Hollywood, isn't just making waves on the silver screen – she's also crafting unforgettable moments as a devoted mother to her darling daughter, Malti Marie. As a fashionista extraordinaire, Priyanka's flair extends to her little one's wardrobe, where she indulges in creating stylish looks that mirror her own iconic sense of style. In a recent heart-to-heart with Vogue India, Priyanka offered an inside peek into her passion for dressing up her mini-fashionista.

Priyanka love styling Malti Marie

During a recent conversation, Priyanka Chopra affectionately named her adorable daughter, Malti Marie, as her fashion muse. She shared, "My fashion muse at the moment is my daughter. I love dressing her up." Priyanka revealed that she wakes up every morning with outfit ideas for her daughter, planning her looks for the entire day and night while she herself is still in pajamas. She confessed that she often forgets to dress herself, a sentiment that surely resonates with every single mother out there, doesn't it?

On March 14, all eyes were on the Dostana actress as she landed in India, accompanied by Malti Marie. The paparazzi eagerly awaited their arrival, and Priyanka greeted them with her trademark grace, waving and smiling for the cameras. Dressed in a chic black ensemble paired with a trendy cowboy hat, she exuded effortless style. Meanwhile, little baby girl melted hearts in her cute green outfit.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

In her professional endeavors, the actress has embraced a new role as the executive producer for the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. Directed by the talented Indian-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, the actress enthusiastically shared this thrilling update on her social media platform.

Besides this, she recently graced the screen in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel, where she shares the spotlight with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Additionally, she was poised to join Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, the project faced setbacks due to scheduling conflicts.

