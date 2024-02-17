THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra shared exact moment she knew Nick Jonas was the one; 'He's my hype guy'

Priyanka Chopra stands as a beacon of versatility, conquering hearts in Bollywood and Hollywood alike. Her professional triumphs are matched only by the warmth and happiness that permeate her personal life. The magical wedding to Nick Jonas in Udaipur remains etched in memory, and the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022, added more joy to their storybook romance.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Priyanka once revealed once shared the story behind choosing Nick as her life partner and the pivotal moment she knew he was the one.

Priyanka Chopra recounted the tale of how she knew Nick Jonas was the one

During an interview with SiriusXM, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her astonishment at Nick Jonas's unwavering sense of security and self-assurance. As the daughter of someone who was her greatest cheerleader, she found herself married to someone equally supportive, describing Nick as her loudest cheerleader. Nick gets so much joy in the things that I do. He has watched my movie five times; he has read the book. He's my hype guy," she added.

Priyanka fondly reminisced about a night out while they were dating when she found herself torn between a group dinner and a work meeting. Hoping Nick would persuade her to stay, she dropped hints, hoping he would talk her out of attending the meeting. However, Nick didn't pick up on her cues. Finally, he pulled her aside and addressed her subtle attempts. He expressed his understanding, acknowledging that he knew what she was trying to do.

Advertisement

He reassured her that he would never be the one to tell her to cancel work because he recognized the dedication and effort she had put into her career. Instead, he suggested that he would take their friends out for dinner, wait for her to finish her meeting, and then they would reunite.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra's recent endeavors include her role in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel, where she stars alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Additionally, she was set to join Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a project also featuring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, in a recent interview with Variety, the director disclosed that the project had encountered delays due to scheduling issues.