PIC: Priyanka Chopra enjoys day out with daughter Malti Marie and mom Madhu Chopra after wrapping Heads of State

Priyanka Chopra wears multiple feathers in her cap. She is an actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist, producer and more. Above all, she is a mother to her little daughter, Malti Marie.

Hence, no matter how busy she is, the global sensation always makes some time to spend with her firstborn. A while ago, she went around Ireland to enjoy a peaceful evening with her baby and mother, Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra is out and about with mom and daughter Malti

A couple of minutes ago, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra, took to her Instagram profile and dropped an adorable picture of her daughter PeeCee along with her daughter Malti. Both the moms enjoy a calm and green evening with their daughters in Dublin, Ireland.

In the image, the Bajirao Mastani actress looked chic in her black oversized warm top that she paired with baggy denim pants and black shoes. She kept her wavy hair open and styled it up with a cap. As for her mother, she wore a multi-colored top with beige pants and layered it up with a fluffy jacket to keep herself warm and cozy. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The third and the cutest girl in the picture, Malti Marie, was probably distracted by something. But she looked oh-so-adorable in her fit. Don’t miss that cute little purple camera that she has on herself. Sharing the image, PeeCee’s mom penned, “Out and about.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Nearly a day ago, the Fashion actress penned a warm note as she wrapped the shoot for her upcoming Hollywood movie Heads of State.

Sharing some glimpses of the fun she had with the team, the actress penned, “And it’s a wrap.. it’s been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn’t happen always.. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday. Working with some legends in our business on this one has been an honor. Hope y’all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude.”

Take a look:

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the upcoming American action-comedy film also stars Idris Elba and John Cena, among other stars.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra drops appreciation post for hubby Nick Jonas as he starts filming for Power Ballad; ‘Universe keeps us in sync’