Priyanka Chopra drops appreciation post for hubby Nick Jonas as he starts filming for Power Ballad; ‘Universe keeps us in sync’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored celebrity couples in Bollywood. Both the stars are keeping it busy on their professional fronts. Just yesterday (May 8), the actress announced the shoot wrap-up of her next, Heads Of State.

Now, a day after, her husband Nick Jonas has started filming for his upcoming project, Power Ballad. Thus, the loving wife Priyanka Chopra gave him a major shout-out and dropped a cute ‘appreciation post.’

Priyanka Chopra gives a major shout-out to hubby Nick Jonas as he begins Power Ballad

Today, on May 9, a while back, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and dropped a stunning photograph of her husband, Nick Jonas. The photograph appears to be from the film's set. Jonas looks handsome sporting a rough look. In addition to this, the Do It Like That singer sported a denim shirt while looking away from the camera.

Alongside the post, the actress expressed, "Husband appreciation post: As I finish one he starts one. The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. Congratulations on your first day baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing."

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra wraps up the shoot of Heads Of State

It was yesterday, on May 9, taking to her Instagram, PeeCee shared a wrap-up reel of her movie Heads of State. The video encapsulated the visuals of her experience on the sets and some special moments with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The post was captioned, “And it’s a wrap.. it’s been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn’t happen always..”

“This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday. It’s been an honor to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y’all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude,” she further added.

Take a look:

On the work front, PeeCee also has The Bluff and the second season of the web series Citadel in her lineup.

