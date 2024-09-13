Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt reaction to Salma Hayek's post featuring her, Kim Kardashian and more; Find out

Priyanka Chopra is a global sensation who is the brand ambassador of big fashion houses and a regular attendee at major global events. Recently, she was an esteemed guest at one of the charity events that saw the likes of Kim Kardashian, Viola Davis, Dakota Johnson, Julia Garner, and Orlando Bloom light up the room with their presence.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude to the guests, Hollywood actress and host of the show, Salma Hayek penned a sweet note on social media. Soon after, the Indian actress responded to her lovely words with an equally warm comment. Read on!

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra was among the global icons from the entertainment industry who recently attended The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner. Hours ago, actress and co-host Salma gave a shoutout to the attendees. Taking to her Instagram post, actress Salma Hayek Pinault who is part of projects like Grown Ups, House of Gucci, Without Blood, Black Mirror, and many more thanked all the celebrities who made the charity event a success.

She penned, “I’m so proud of this event, it was so inspiring, I am endlessly thankful to all of you who stood by us to raise awareness and vital funds for @girleffect @itsonus @nnedv your participation will have such a strong impact on the lives of women, children and families that will create a ripple effect in their communities.” Along with Priyanka, she also extended her appreciation to celebs like Kim Kardashian, Viola Davis, Dakota Johnson, Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos, Donatella Versace, Julia Garner, Naomi Watts, Julianne Moore, Orlando Bloom and others.

Soon after, Paani producer PeeCee took to the comments section and wrote, “It was so inspiring @salmahayek Hayek thank you for having me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with multiple projects. While she is waiting for the post-producing work of Heads Of State and The Bluff to get over so they can be released soon, she is also backing some projects.

Recently, PeeCee was in India to attend the engagement ceremony of her brother Siddharth Chopra. She also attended the promotion event of her upcoming Marathi-language movie as a producer titled Paani. Its teaser will be dropped on September 14.