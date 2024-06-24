Salma Hayek Shares Wholesome Instagram Post As She Attends Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Show in London

Salma Hayek, with her decades-long career, has made a huge impact on the minds of the audience. Over the years the actress has managed to stay relevant garnering a huge following on social media platforms.

The actress recently attended the global popstar, Taylor Swift’s concert in London. Hayek posted about it on her Instagram handle with a wholesome caption. She proved that she is also a swiftie. Read ahead and check out the post shared by her.

Salma Hayek shares a post about attending a recent Taylor Swift concert

It seems like Salma Hayek had a great time at the Midnights singer’s recent concert (part of 2nd Era’s tour) on June 21, held in Wembley Stadium, London. The fun she had clearly reflected in the post that she shared on Instagram.

The actress shared multiple pictures and videos in the post which included many celebrities such as Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, Leslie Mann, Jonathan Van Ness, and Taylor Swift's mother Andrea Swift.

We get to see the From Dusk Till Dawn actress express her candidness along with the people she attended the show with. We also got to see snippets of the Look What You Made Me Do singer’s performances. Hayek captioned the post saying, “Living our wildest dreams. gracias @taylorswift #taylorswift #swifties.”

Many fans expressed their excitement seeing Hayek attend Swift’s concert. A fan wrote, “Salma living your best life! It’s suits you.” Many fans simply expressed their thoughts by sharing emojis in the comments sections. Check out the post below.

Hollywood A-listers attend the 2nd Era’s tour concert in London

The second night of the Era’s tour (June 22) was studded with Hollywood A-list celebrities. The celebrities including Tom Cruise, Hugh Grant, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Greta Gerwig, and Rachel Zegler attended the show.

Members from the Royal Family also attended her concert including Prince William and his children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Swift shared a selfie with the three and her beau Travis Kelce.

Zegler who attended the show posted about it on her social media. This was one of the most important events for the singer as it wasn't just the Swifties who showed their love to the songstress but also many a-list stars who weren't shy while expressing their love and adoration for Taylor Swift.

