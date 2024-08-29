Priyanka Chopra says she puts 'feelings aside' and deals with them when she's home; expresses gratitude for having daughter Malti, mom Madhu with her

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently swaying between Bollywood and Hollywood. Weeks ago, she wrapped up two American movies. Soon after, she flew to India to promote her upcoming Marathi-language movie as a producer. Clearly, being a global icon isn’t a cakewalk. Just like most of us, the desi girl also has her bad days when she doesn’t want to do anything. But do you know how she deals with it? Read on!

There are days when we all feel positive and enthusiastic about our work. There are also times when all we want is to stay in bed all day and order in. Well, Priyanka Chopra also has many days when she doesn’t want to do anything or is too exhausted. “It’s difficult working in really stressful conditions for months on end,” she told Vogue India.

But it’s on such days when she reminds herself that she is extremely blessed. She also expresses her gratitude to the Lord for having a job that she loves.

During the same interview with the publication, PeeCee mentioned that she has bad days just like everyone else. Upon facing them, all she does is remind herself, “What a privilege it is to have all that I do, and I stop complaining and go do my job.” It is on such days that The Sky Is Pink star puts her feelings aside and deals with them when she gets home. She mentioned that those days involve waking up at 5 am, giving her sweat and blood on set for 12 hours, and finally driving home to her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and mother, Madhu Chopra.

The actor-producer further expressed her happiness in having her little girl and mommy by her side in Australia as she gets done with The Bluff. But she also admitted that it’s really challenging and isolating, to an extent, to be so far away from everything.

Talking about her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, she divulged that he is currently busy touring the world for his concerts. But he does make efforts to “fly in for that extra TLC whenever he can.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, PeeCee will be next seen in Heads Of State and The Bluff.

