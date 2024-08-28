Priyanka Chopra brings back Y2K glam in traditional attire, poses with 'special people' in PICS from Mumbai; Fan asks 'How do you do it all?'

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently visited India for her brother Siddharth Chopra's engagement and hastakhar ceremony. During her trip, she also participated in various professional events, including a promotion for the upcoming Marathi-language drama film Paani, which she is producing. Priyanka has now shared photos from the promotional event, where she is seen with several people, including her mother Madhu Chopra and her newly engaged brother Siddharth. She captioned the images, “My last night in Mumbai with some special people.”

Taking to Instagram today (August 28), Priyanka Chopra shared stunning photos of herself in traditional attire. She wore a beautiful blue floral suit, featuring a kurta adorned with a variety of flowers in shades of pink, green, red, and white against a rich blue backdrop. She paired the kurta with a matching blue churidar and a net dupatta. For accessories, Priyanka chose silver dangler earrings and a few finger rings. Her makeup was kept minimal, and she left her hair loose.

In the photos, Priyanka Chopra is seen with the entire team of her film Paani at the promotional event hosted for the upcoming movie backed by her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures. Her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, and her brother, Siddharth Chopra, also attended the event. Priyanka posed elegantly with them in one picture; Siddharth wore a matching blue suit, while their mother chose a salwar suit in a lighter blue shade.

In her post, Priyanka Chopra shared the photos and wrote that it was her last night in Mumbai with some special people. She also mentioned that their Marathi film Paani is scheduled for theatrical release on October 18.

As soon as the Citadel actress shared the photos, fans flooded the comments with praise for her beauty. One fan remarked, “Our Desi girl,” while another noted, “She is aging like a fine wine.” Another comment read, “You glow differently in Mumbai.” A fan also expressed admiration, saying, “On a serious note, how do you manage it all? You balance so many roles with such brilliance, even if it means being on different continents in just two days! I’m eagerly waiting for you to do a masterclass and share your secrets—I'm sure it will become my new favorite binge-watch!”

Paani, a Marathi drama directed by Adinath Kothare and produced by Priyanka Chopra, stars Subodh Bhave and Kishore Kadam in prominent roles. This critically acclaimed film won the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation in 2019.

