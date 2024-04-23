Priyanka Chopra wishes John Cena on birthday in his classic style and we can't stop laughing; see PIC

After a short trip to India with her family, Priyanka Chopra is now immersed in the shooting for her upcoming film Heads of State. The actress even gave a glimpse of her time in Nice, France, where the action comedy, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena, is being filmed.

Today, as John Cena marked his 47th birthday, Priyanka shared an out-of-context wish for him, just like his signature style, which will leave you in splits.

Priyanka Chopra’s hilarious birthday wish for John Cena on his 47th birthday

Today, April 23, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to craft a birthday wish for John Cena, her co-star in the much-awaited film Heads of State. Priyanka re-shared one of John Cena’s posts, consisting of images of a bear without any caption or context, and wrote, “Happy birthday @johncena No explanation required.”

John Cena often posts random images on Instagram without revealing the context, and Priyanka cleverly wished him in his classic style.

Have a look at Priyanka’s story here!

Priyanka Chopra's getaway to Switzerland amid Heads of State shoot

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of her recent short trip to Crans-Montana, Switzerland. She posted a series of pictures and videos capturing herself enjoying the snow in the mountains. Priyanka also enjoyed some delicious fondue and raclette cheese.

Alongside the post, her caption read, “Oh to sojourn in Crans Montana even for a blink.. Can I please stay…”

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Malti Marie’s time in India

Before heading to France, Priyanka Chopra was in India with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. During her visit, Priyanka attended Isha Ambani’s Holi bash in style. PC’s husband, Nick Jonas, also joined them in Mumbai soon after. The couple, along with their little munchkin, sought blessings at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

They joined their family members for Holi celebrations on March 25 in Noida. Priyanka and Nick also graced the birthday bash of Mannara Chopra, looking like a power couple in their chic outfits. Before departing from Mumbai, they also became a part of the Roka ceremony of PC’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, with Neelam Upadhyaya.

