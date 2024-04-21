Priyanka Chopra confirms she won’t attend Met Gala 2024; looks forward to seeing THIS star at red carpet

Priyanka Chopra, who has showcased her talent in Indian films time and again, has also established her position at the global level. Apart from working with famous filmmakers in Hollywood, she has also made a mark at many prestigious international events, including the Met Gala.

The extravagant fashion event is set to take place next month. However, Priyanka recently revealed that she would not be attending this year as she is busy shooting for her next film. She also expressed that she was looking forward to seeing Zendaya on the red carpet.

Priyanka Chopra confirms that she would be giving Met Gala 2024 a miss

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra talked about the upcoming Met Gala 2024. She confirmed that she’ll be skipping the event, saying, “I don't even know who's going this year. I’m definitely not attending this year because I’m filming but I think I really do enjoy watching people's creativity during the Met Gala.”

On being asked who's fashion she was most looking forward to this year, Priyanka expressed her excitement about seeing what the red carpet would turn out to be but she hadn't really read about who was going this year. The interviewer responded that Zendaya would definitely be present.

Appreciating Zendaya who has worked in the Spiderman and Dune films, Priyanka stated, “She’s amazing so we definitely look forward to her.”

Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse into quick trip to Switzerland

After her trip to India with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Priyanka Chopra headed to Nice, France. She resumed filming for her upcoming movie Heads of State, an action comedy co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena.

Amidst the shooting schedule, Priyanka enjoyed a short vacation in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Taking to her Instagram, the actress recently posted a series of pictures and videos of her moments in the snowy mountains. Priyanka was also seen indulging in some delectable fondue and raclette cheese.

The caption of her post read, “Oh to sojourn in Crans Montana even for a blink.. Can I please stay…”

