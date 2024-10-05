Priyanka Chopra’s sweetest birthday wish for to-be sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya is proof of their beautiful ‘nanad-bhabhi’ bond: ‘Here's to a million magic…’

Priyanka Chopra, who recently started shooting for Citadel: Season 2, enjoys a massive fan-following around the globe. In August this year, Priyanka returned to India to attend the engagement and hastakshar ceremony of her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiance, actress Neelam Upadhyaya. Neelam has turned a year older today. Priyanka’s sweetest birthday wish for to-be sister-in-law is proof of their beautiful ‘nanad-bhabhi’ bond.

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to wish Neelam Upadhyaya on her birthday. In her Instagram story, PeeCee dropped an old picture with her brother, Siddharth Chopra and to-be sister-in-law Neelam.

In the picture, the global icon can be seen posing happily with the couple. The trio are flashing their beautiful smiles in the moment. PeeCee can be seen sporting a blue outfit.

The Citadel actress penned a heartwarming caption for Neelam. She wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @neelamupadhyaya. Here's to a million magic wishes to you, today and always."

She accompanied the birthday note with a red heart emoji at the end.

Check out the screenshot of her Instagram stories below:

For the uninitiated, Siddharth Chopra and his fiancé Neelam Upadhayaya registered their marriage in an intimate hastakshar ceremony in August this year. The couple also held their roka on the same day.

On August 26, Priyanka dropped a series of glimpses of the happy occasion on Instagram back then. "And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends and families, on our dad’s birthday. Their hastakshar and ring ceremony," read her post.

During her short visit to India two months ago, the international star also attended a promotional event for her Marathi production venture, Paani.

Last month, Priyanka Chopra took a short break from work and travelled to France for a holiday with her husband, singer Nick Jonas and daughter, Malti Marie. PeeCee recently attended an event in London and posted a few pictures of her 'glam' look on Instagram.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has two upcoming films, Head of State and The Bluff in the pipeline. PeeCee will also be seen in the second season of the American TV series, Citadel.

