Priyanka Chopra's new PICS from brother Siddharth-Neelam Upadhyaya's hastakshar and engagement ceremony are all about family love

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra and his long-time fiancé Neelam Upadhayaya registered their marriage on Monday, August 26. Earlier in the day, the couple had shared first pictures from the auspicious ceremony. Most recently, the couple dropped news pictures featuring their family and loved ones.

Today, on Aug 26, a while back, Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhayaya made a collaborative post and shared a series from the hastakshar ceremony. The post began with the couple posing alongside their parents as they beamed sweet smiles for the camera. The second photo was the photo of a cake that had "We Miss You" written on it dedicated to Sid’s late father, Ashok Chopra, followed by his heart-warming photo.

The post continues with other endearing pictures featuring Priyanka Chopra, her mother Madhu Chopra, and more. In one of the family pictures, we can see the couple posing with their entire clan. We can also see actress Parineeti Chopra’s parents Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra, Mannara Chopra, her mother among others gracing the special family occasion.

Take a look

From Madhu Chopra presenting a gift to her daughter-in-law to Priyanka Chopra sharing a warm hug with her sister-in-law, the album gave a closer peek into the beautiful ceremony. "to be surrounded by our families (accompanied by a red-rose) nothing comes close (a nazar amulet emoji) #everything #alllove #ourwholeworld," the post was captioned.

Minutes after the post was shared, the couple was showered with congratulatory messages. Several internet users dropped red-heart emojis.

It is worth mentioning that earlier in the day, Siddharth and Neelam dropped pictures from their wedding festivities and registry. They captioned their post as, “Our little Hastakshar (Devanagari script) and ring (ring emoji) ceremony captured by @magicmotionmedia makeup by @strokesnstrands hair by @kahkashaaaan jewellery by @mozaati.”

Advertisement

Take a look

Priyanka flew down to Mumbai a couple of days back for her brother Siddharth’s wedding functions. For the unversed, the actress’ younger brother was earlier engaged to Ishita Kumar and their roka ceremony was held in New Delhi in February 2019, which was attended by Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas.

However, the wedding was "mutually" called off in June. Neelam and Siddharth turned heads with their public appearance together at the Ambanis' Ganesh Puja in 2019.

ALSO READ: Singh Is Bliing actress Amy Jackson drops FIRST PICS from dreamy wedding with Ed Westwick; ‘The journey has just begun’