Priyanka Chopra flaunts her ‘glam’ in new PICS from London event; fan calls Nick Jonas ‘one lucky man’

Priyanka Chopra never fails to make a style statement whenever she graces a public event or even steps out for a casual outing. The actress recently shared some new pictures on her social media from an event in London. As Priyanka flaunted her ‘glam,’ the fans couldn’t stop gushing over her beauty. They called her husband Nick Jonas ‘one lucky man.’

Today, October 3, 2024, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures showcasing her different chic looks. The first photo captured Priyanka’s face closely as she looked in a mirror. Her makeup was on point with the light gray pantsuit and delicate jewelry.

In the next two pictures, PC wore a white top and pants with a black overcoat. There was another selfie from the first look. In the last two snapshots, Priyanka was seen posing for the camera wearing a fitted black full-sleeved top.

In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “When the glam is just so good (red heart, kiss mark, ribbon emojis).” She also tagged the location as London, United Kingdom.

Fans were impressed by Priyanka Chopra’s style and showed their appreciation in the comments section. Calling her husband Nick Jonas ‘lucky,’ one person said, “A queen!!!! Nick is one lucky man,” while another wrote, “‘Good' is an understatement. Breathtaking is the word.” A user asked, “Nick can fight?” and another stated, “okay goddess.” Many others described her using words like “queen,” “flawless,” and “stunning.” The comments were filled with heart-eye and fire emojis.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra upped the fashion game when she attended the special screening of the upcoming series’ Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana in London. They are the Indian and Italian spinoffs in the Citadel Universe. Wearing a stunning orange bodycon dress, PC posed alongside actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Matilda De Angelis.

Priyanka has herself started shooting for the second season of the American version of Citadel. Previously, she offered a glimpse into the sets on her first day of the filming. Referring to her spy character, she said, “Nadia is back.”

