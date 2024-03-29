R Madhavan reveals who would he cast in 3 idiots today; recalls unforgettable memory from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

R Madhavan is undoubtedly one of the most charming actors in the industry currently. He has been the talk of the town with his extravagant performance in the recently released film Shaitaan. Although he has given some of the best performances over the years, his performance in 3 Idiots and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is often talked about. In a recent interview, he revealed his special memory from the shooting of Dia Mirza starrer and more.

R Madhavan’s memories from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Talking to Travel+Leisure India, R Madhavan was reminiscing about his movies. When he was asked to share his special memory from the time he was shooting Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, the actor quipped that it was almost two and a half decades ago. Then he instantly said, “The fact that me and my wife got to travel first class for the very first time in our lives. We were holding each other’s hands and looking into each other’s eyes and saying, oh! We are traveling first class. This was one very unforgettable memory from the film.”

This film starred Dia Mirza along with Madhavan and went on to become one of the most romantic films to date. Be it the songs, the scenes or the dialogues, everything hit the right chords.

R Madhavan on casting someone in 3 idiots today

Then he was asked that if 3 Idiots was to be remade today then who would he cast? After thinking for a blink of a second, he replied, “Actually nobody! There’s no replacement. Maddy, that’s it. They’ll have to find somebody.” Then he corrected himself and said, “It’s not possible, Sorry!” and smiled. The film directed by Rajkumar Hirani also starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

R Madhavan's upcoming project

Madhavan will be seen in S Sashikanth’s debut directorial venture The Test, also starring Siddharth, Nayanthara, and Meera Jasmine in the lead roles. There has not been much hype surrounding the film. However, the BTS released from the team to mark the completion of the shooting process earlier this year is sure to attract many eyes.

