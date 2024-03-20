8 inspirational Bollywood movies like 12th Fail to binge-watch

The biographical drama 12th Fail left a lasting impact on audiences in 2023, captivating them with its storyline and performances. Centered on the lives of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, the film featured a stellar cast including Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success. If you found yourself moved by this remarkable film, here's a curated list of more inspirational movies like 12th Fail.

8 Bollywood movies like 12th Fail to motivate you:



1. Dasvi (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 5 mins

2 hours 5 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur

Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur Director: Tushar Jalota

Tushar Jalota Writer: Kumar Vishwas, Ram Bajpai

Kumar Vishwas, Ram Bajpai Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Dasvi, one of the Hindi movies like 12th Fail, a corrupt and uneducated politician finds himself imprisoned. During his time behind bars, he undergoes a profound transformation when he realizes the importance of education and resolves to obtain his 10th-grade diploma.

2. Super 30 (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

2 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Biography/Drama

Biography/Drama Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi

Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi Director: Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl Writer: Sanjeev Dutta

Sanjeev Dutta Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Super 30 stands tall among inspirational movies like 12th Fail. Based on the remarkable true story of mathematician Anand Kumar, the film follows his extraordinary journey of mentoring 30 underprivileged students to help them crack one of India's toughest entrance exams - the IIT entrance examination.

3. Hichki (2018)

Running Time: 1 hour 56 mins

1 hour 56 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji,

Rani Mukerji, Director: Siddharth P Malhotra

Siddharth P Malhotra Writer: Anckur Chaudhry, Siddharth P Malhotra, Ganesh Pandit, Ambar Hadap

Anckur Chaudhry, Siddharth P Malhotra, Ganesh Pandit, Ambar Hadap Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Hichki is one of the exceptional movies akin to 12th Fail. In this heartwarming film, a woman with Tourette syndrome defies societal expectations by pursuing a teaching job at an elite school, where she perseveres and turns her perceived weakness into her greatest strength.

4. Dangal (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 41 mins

2 hours 41 mins IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Movie Genre: Biography/Sport/Drama

Biography/Sport/Drama Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Aparshakti Khurana

Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Aparshakti Khurana Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Writer: Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, Nikhil Mehrotra

Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, Nikhil Mehrotra Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Apple TV

Dangal is undoubtedly one of the Bollywood movies like 12th Fail. The film revolves around the inspiring journey of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, who harbors the dream of winning a gold medal for his country. Undeterred by societal norms, he embarks on an unconventional path by training his daughters in the sport of wrestling.

5. English Vinglish (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

2 hours 14 mins IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Sridevi, Adil Hussain, Priya Anand

Sridevi, Adil Hussain, Priya Anand Director: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Writer: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema/ZEE5

The story of English Vinglish revolves around Shashi, a devoted housewife who faces ridicule from her family due to her lack of proficiency in English. Through her journey of self-discovery and empowerment, Shashi not only learns the language but also finds her confidence and worth as a mother and wife.

6. 3 Idiots (2009)

Running Time: 2 hours 44 mins

2 hours 44 mins IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani

Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi

Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3 Idiots is one of the motivational movies like 12th Fail is 3 Idiots. Centered around three friends studying at an Indian engineering college, the film sheds light on the immense social pressures and expectations prevalent within the education system, and emphasizes the importance of pursuing one's dreams.

7. Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins

2 hours 42 mins IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Family/Drama Movie Star Cast: Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Tanya Chheda

Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Tanya Chheda Director: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan Writer: Amole Gupte

Amole Gupte Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In the emotional narrative of Taare Zameen Par, viewers are introduced to Ishaan, a young boy whose academic struggles lead to criticism from his parents and his eventual enrollment in a boarding school. However, the story takes a poignant turn when his art teacher recognizes Ishaan's dyslexia.

8. Chak De! India (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 28 mins

2 hours 28 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Sport/Drama

Sport/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge, Shilpa Shukla

Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge, Shilpa Shukla Director: Shimit Amin

Shimit Amin Writer: Jaideep Sahni

Jaideep Sahni Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Chak De! India is one of the inspiring movies like 12th Fail. The film is about a coach who is tasked with forming a women’s hockey team, comprising players from diverse backgrounds. Through his leadership and guidance, the coach helps the team overcome their personal struggles and differences, transforming them into a formidable force on the field.

