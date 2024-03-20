R Madhavan reveals Rajkumar Hirani was asked to cut 'all is well' from 3 Idiots childbirth scene; here's why

Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, featuring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan in lead roles, remains one of the director's most beloved films. The movie masterfully blended humor with a poignant social message, earning widespread acclaim from audiences. However, during its production, there were dissenting voices regarding one of the film's pivotal scenes.

In a recent interview, Madhavan reminisced about how some individuals involved in the project felt that particular scene was a bit too much and recommended its removal to Hirani.

Rajkumar Hirani was suggested to remove a crucial scene in 3 Idiots

R Madhavan revealed during an interview with Connect FM Canada that there was a memorable scene in 3 Idiots where the baby is born stillborn, and then the boys start chanting all is well until the baby miraculously kicks. Initially, there were concerns raised by some viewers that this scene felt overly commercial and out of sync with the rest of the film's tone. However, Rajkumar Hirani stood by his decision to keep the scene intact.

"Raju heard everyone, but then he decided suno sabki karo apni (listen to everyone, but do what you want)", the actor added. Madhavan mentioned that Hirani believed the scene would resonate with audiences, especially in smaller towns, and his intuition proved right. During the premiere, when the baby kicked in the theater, the audience erupted into applause, validating Hirani's faith in the scene's impact.

Madhavan recently appeared in Shaitaan alongside Ajay Devgn and Jyothika. The film has enjoyed significant success at the box office, receiving praise from both audiences and critics alike.

About 3 Idiots

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots debuted to widespread critical acclaim and commercial success worldwide in 2009. The film garnered significant attention, especially in China, where it achieved remarkable success. Additionally, the movie featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

