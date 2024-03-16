Suzanne Bernert set for 'new beginnings' as she finds love again post her husband and 3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra's demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actress Suzanne Bernert endured the most challenging period of her life following the loss of her husband and esteemed actor from 3 Idiots, Akhil Mishra. Akhil's passing in September 2023 left Suzanne grappling with profound grief, but now, she's embracing the journey forward and has found love again in Arjun Hardas.

Suzanne Bernert opens up about her relationship with Arjun Hardas

Suzanne Bernert has found love once again with Arjun Hardas, a Delhi-based individual who works with an NGO. In a heartfelt interview with the Times of India, Suzanne reflected on the journey of moving forward and embracing new beginnings. She expressed how intriguing it is to discover how multiple emotions can coexist, acknowledging that Arjun understands her journey and respects the significant role Akhil played in shaping who she is today.

Suzanne emphasized that Arjun doesn't seek to replace Akhil; instead, he embraces Akhil's memory as an integral part of her life. Akhil will always hold a special place in her heart as a beloved partner and talented actor. Regarding her relationship with Arjun, she revealed that they are taking things one step at a time, focusing on building a strong foundation for a long-term commitment.

Suzanne recently took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming picture with Arjun, capturing a moment filled with love and joy. She penned a thoughtful caption alongside the photo: "A lot can happen over coffee #newbeginnings #beinginlove #coffeedate #alotcanhappen #suzannebernert #arjunhardas."

Take a look:

Earlier reports indicated that Akhil Mishra tragically passed away after an accidental fall in the kitchen. Mishra's last acting endeavor was in the short film Majnu Ki Juliet, which he not only starred in but also wrote and directed. In this film, he portrayed the character of a rickshaw driver alongside Suzanne, Vinod Jain, and Madan Saxena.

Akhil began his cinematic journey with the role of Pitamber in the film Dhat Tere… Ki, directed by Meraj. This film featured an ensemble cast including Ravi Baswani, Kiran Vairale, Manju Mishra, Abhi Bhattacharya, and others. Interestingly, Manju Mishra, who was also a part of the cast, was married to Akhil until her passing in 1997.

