11 Bollywood dialogues on friendship that will make you miss your BFF more

It’s said that movies are a reflection of society. While we have scores of films that showcase love and romance and are based on multiple film genres, there are also many in which we see the different forms of friendship that exist today. In these films, writers pen some impactful dialogues that are immortalized by the audience and are quoted decades later. In this article, we take a look at the 11 Bollywood dialogues on friendship that will make us call our BFFs and give them a virtual hug.

11 Bollywood dialogues that celebrate the bond of friendship:

1. "Dosti ka ek usool hai, no sorry, no thank you"

Back in the day, this Bollywood friendship dialogue from the romantic musical film Maine Pyar Kiya was the definition of friendship. The movie marked the debut film of director Sooraj Barjatya and actress Bhagyashree while Salman Khan was featured in the lead role.

2. "Ya toh ye dosti gehri hai, ya yeh photo 3D hai"

Not just this dialogue, but the film Dil Chahta Hai stays rent-free in the hearts of cinema lovers. With his debut directorial film, Farhan Akhtar proved his mettle in the industry and won two National Awards.

3. "Dosti ka koi mazhab nhi hota. Dost aur mauke baar baar nahi aate"

Indeed, friendship doesn’t see any religion or creed. The fact that we encounter the best of friends by accident was perfectly encapsulated in the film Shootout at Wadala.

4. "Pyaar ka pehla kadam dosti hai, aur aakhari bhi"

Most of us cried a little when a heartbreaking secret prevented Shah Rukh Khan from expressing his love to the love of his life Naina, played by Preity Zinta. His affection was such that he wanted to see her with a great person which is why he decided to set her up with her best friend in Kal Ho Naa Ho.

5. "Sachche dost aasoon ki tarah hote hai, yahan dil udaas hua, wahan woh aa gaye"

Writer Rajat Arora might have seen true friendship very closely which is why he expressed it so well that friends are just a call away. Directed by Milan Luthria, Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara stars Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha, with Sonali Bendre in a special appearance.

6. "Agar kahin kabhi bhi koi dost ki zaroorat pade, toh bas itna yaad rakhna ki sarhad paar ek shaks hai jo aapke liye apni jaan bhi de dega"

Veer Zaara showcased the plight of two lovers living across boundaries. Just like in real life, their love also bloomed when they became great friends on whom they were able to rely at any point in life.

7. "Do dost ek cup mein chai piyenge, isse dosti badhti hai"

In Andaz Apna Apna, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan played the role of two faithful friends who went shared the highs and lows of life as they shared a cup of tea. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, it also starred Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor in lead roles.

8. "Pyar agar pant hai toh dosti chaddi hai, pant agar phat bhi jaye toh chaddi izzat bachati hai"

With her debut movie Chashme Baddoor, Taapsee Pannu along with Ali Zafar made cinephiles laugh out loud. It also portrayed the raw, unfiltered comic relationship between the male actors including Divyenndu and Siddharth reminding us of our friends with whom we fight a lot but at the end of the day, they are the only ones who have seen our tears.

9. "Pyaar mein junoon hai, par dosti mein sukoon hai"

Those in love would say that this saying from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is flawed. But those who have had heartbreak and lived their low days with their friends would say friends are the ultimate life savers. In this musical romantic drama film, we see Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles.

10. "Dost fail ho toh dukh hota hai, lekin agar dost first aa jaye toh zyaada dukh hota hai"

3 Idiots is THE film that almost all of us have watched. It also takes us back to our college days when we made the best of friends who, even though have moved on with their lives and taken a different turn, would swim oceans and move mountains to be by our side wherever needed. This 3 Idiots friendship quote definitely resonates with most of us.

11. "Ek ladka aur ladki kabhi sirf dost nahi ho sakte"

Some might think this dialogue from Hum Tum is a little controversial while others would opine otherwise. But when it comes to staying loyal to our friends and thinking of them as a true buddy, gender actually takes a back seat.

This long list of the best Bollywood dialogues on friendship reminded me of the best pals of my life. Consider this as your sign to schedule that video call with your friend in another city that you have been ignoring for so long. In the end, I would leave you with his quote from the film Chhichhore. “Sacche dost wohi hotey hain jo achhe waqt mein aapki bajate hai aur jab mushkil waqt aata hai toh wohi chhichhore aapke darwaze par khade nazar aate hai.”

